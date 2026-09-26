Max Scherzer's Desire to Start Blue Jays Finale Raises Questions About His Future

It's almost hard to believe, but the 2026 regular season is nearing its end. The Toronto Blue Jays have had a tumultuous season. It began with excitement and high expectations, but quickly turned into disappointment and confusion.

This weekend, baseball fans will bid farewell to two iconic pitchers. Or will they? Justin Verlander will make his final career start on Saturday, and Max Scherzer is pushing to pitch the season finale.

Scherzer hasn't publicly announced his future plans yet, which raises some eyebrows.

Why Does Scherzer Want to Pitch on Sunday?

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays haven't officially announced a starting pitcher for Sunday's season finale, but all signs point toward Scherzer, who would be pitching on short rest. The 42-year-old made it clear he wants the ball.

"I'm hoping to be able to get back out there on Sunday and finish strong here," Scherzer said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "I want to pitch in front of Toronto again, so I've got a chance to be able to do that."

Toronto is eliminated from playoff contention. While Sunday's game isn't totally meaningless, it's interesting that Scherzer wants to pitch. Given his competitive spirit, it's not surprising that he wants to toe the rubber one last time this year, but what does it signal moving forward?

Does it mean Scherzer is retiring? Does he want to play another year with a new team? It's worth monitoring over the next couple of days as the veteran weighs his future. Scherzer currently sits four strikeouts behind Justin Verlander for eighth on the all-time strikeout list.

He could be chasing history depending on how Verlander pitches on Saturday. His manager, John Schneider, said he feels fortunate to watch Scherzer over the last couple of years.

“I feel fortunate to be along for the ride for a couple of years in a Hall of Fame career,” manager John Schneider said, per Matheson. “It’s not a surprise that he is who he is, how good he still is at 42 and how good he’s been when you watch him prepare. How he works, that rubs off on other people. If this is his last one -- and I have a feeling you may see him this season one more time -- after that, it’s his decision. I’ve been fortunate.”

Regardless, it looks like fans will get to see Scherzer pitch at least one more time. Beyond that, it's unclear what his future looks like.