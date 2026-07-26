Max Scherzer's Return to the Blue Jays Rotation Brings Multiple Questions

The Toronto Blue Jays were facing a massive stretch of games after the All-Star break. The team certainly felt a sense of urgency, but that has not been reflected on the field.

The Blue Jays are 3-7 to start the second half of the season and dropped their sixth straight series after a 6-1 defeat to the Boston Red Sox. They've dropped to 48-58, and any hope of defending their American League pennant is dwindling.

Toronto will begin a series against the Washington Nationals on Monday, and it appears Max Scherzer will toe the rubber against his former team, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. His return brings a couple of questions.

Can Scherzer Turn His Season Around?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scherzer has spent two different stints on the injured list. His first go-around lasted from April 27th through June 10th with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. Then, one week later, he hit the IL again with back spasms.

His last rehab start was his best yet. On Wednesday, Scherzer threw five hitless innings with seven strikeouts. 40 of his 56 pitches were thrown for strikes. It was an impressive outing for the veteran.

That's the version Toronto is hoping for. At the major league level, the 41-year-old has struggled mightily this season. Of his six starts in 2026, four of them have seen Scherzer knocked out of the game in the third or fourth inning. He's allowed nine home runs, which has been his demise.

However, Scherzer pitched six innings in the other two starts and looked sharp. It hasn't quite been the year the veteran righty imagined when he re-signed with the Blue Jays late in the offseason, but he has an opportunity to turn it around.

Could Scherzer Still Have Trade Value?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer juggles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scherzer's return to the starting rotation will kick Spencer Miles back to the bullpen. John Schneider had gone with bullpen games in the spot Scherzer is filling. Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Shane Bieber round out the rotation.

The bigger storyline with the Blue Jays is the trade deadline. Being 10 games under .500 will certainly prompt valid questions about certain players' trade value, including Scherzer.

Obviously, he won't command a high price with his age and recent injury history, but a good start could have teams come calling. The reality is that Toronto isn't currently in a position to become a playoff team, so few players are safe.

The offense has been way too inconsistent, and the starting rotation hasn't been stable outside of Cease and Yesavage. If Scherzer has any trade value, it would be worth considering a look.