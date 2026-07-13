Blue Jays' Dylan Cease Reacts to Being Named American League All-Star Game Starter

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering the All-Star break on a sour note as they dropped the final two games of the series against the San Diego Padres.

They're currently 5-5 in July with a 45-51 record. While the American League has been weak this year, the urgency to win more games has to increase for the Blue Jays.

But first, the MLB All-Star Game will commence on Tuesday as John Schneider will manage the A.L. team. He assembled the starting lineup and will send Dylan Cease to the mound to start the game.

Cease Talks About Starting All-Star Game

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease walks towards the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shockingly, Cease is making his first All-Star Game appearance despite having a pair of top-five Cy Young finishes. He joined the MLB Network set to discuss being named the starting pitcher.

Cease said, "I was a little disappointed when I didn't make it in '22, but getting to start one is a massive honor and I think that makes up for it a little bit. It's been a great first half, and I just want to keep it rolling."

The righty has had a tremendous first half of the season. Cease has posted a 2.56 ERA over 17 starts with 148 strikeouts, the second-most in the MLB. He signed a massive seven-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason, and he's been worth every dollar.

Cease's first-half excellence culminated with a fantastic start against the San Francisco Giants, where he took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before allowing a single to Heliot Ramos. He racked up 11 strikeouts in that start.

Who Will Cease Face in the All-Star Game?

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cease will pitch one inning in the All-Star Game, but he'll face an elite top of the order for the National League. He'll pitch to Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, and Freddie Freeman, and then CJ Abrams and Max Muncy if necessary.

When asked about his approach, Cease said, "We're gonna have to see what's working in the bullpen. Going to use all the extra adrenaline to focus. I don't know the plan quite yet, but I'll go out there, throw as hard as I can, try to be as nasty as I can, and get in the zone."

Blue Jays fans will also get to watch second baseman Ernie Clement. He'll bat ninth for the A.L. Then later in the game, Louis Varland will come into relief. All three players deserved their spots in the All-Star Game.

Cease will become the first Blue Jays pitcher since Roy Halladay in 2009 to toe the rubber first in an All-Star game.