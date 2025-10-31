The 2 Factors That Could Decide the World Series for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are on the cusp of something that has been 32 years in the making. After a dominating game five victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays are one win away from capturing a championship.
They have defied the odds to get to this point. No team has more comeback victories and had their backs against the wall quite like John Schneider's team. Even after everything they've accomplished this season, people still doubted Toronto's ability to hang with the mighty Dodgers.
Still, the job is not finished and it's not going to come easy. Here are some keys for the Blue Jays to win game six.
Rinse and Repeat From Game 5 Offensively
Los Angeles is going to be handing the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto for game six. He has been one of the few pitchers that has figured out Toronto's offense. In game two, the righty threw his second complete game of the postseason, striking out eight hitters while not allowing a walk.
The Dodgers' bullpen has been shaky the last couple games and they will be desperate for a win. In game five, Davis Schneider hit a solo shot on the first pitch of the game. That was followed by a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run, and Toronto captured the momentum.
LA's season is on the line and if the Blue Jays can get to Yamamoto early, that could rattle the Dodgers. They're banking on their star pitcher to give them a quality start and Toronto can't give Los Angeles any life.
It certainly helps when you get some positive injury news. The Blue Jays are expecting George Springer to return to the lineup after his departure with a back injury in game three. This is a massive boost for Schneider's ball club as we've all seen what Springer is capable of on the biggest stage.
Don't expect Springer to take things lightly. I expect an aggressive approach from one of the best playoff performers in MLB history. He could give Toronto a big swing that could make the difference in game six.
Don't Extend Any Pitcher's Leash Too Long
Kevin Gausman will get the ball for game six. This is exactly the guy Blue Jays fans want in a clinching game. He has been steady and dependable during this playoff run. He has an opportunity to cement himself as a Toronto legend if he puts together a good start.
Schneider has done a masterful job of managing his pitching staff. Through an 18-inning marathon in game three, he has put his guys in the best position to deliver. However, it's important not to extend Gausman farther than he needs to.
The Dodgers' offense has gone cold over the last 18 innings. They've accumulated three runs on 10 hits over the last two games. You can even go as far back as the last nine innings in game three. But, they have too much talent to stay down. Eventually, it feels like someone is going to break through and the Blue Jays have to be prepared for that.
They should manage this pen based on matchups rather than leaving a guy out there too long. The majority of the arms should be available, and Toronto doesn't want this series to go to a game seven. If Gausman or any pitcher runs into an ounce of trouble, Schneider needs to make decisions quickly.
First pitch for game six will be at 8:00 p.m. ET and televised on FOX.