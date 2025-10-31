Blue Jays Get Boost as George Springer Returns for Game 6 of World Series
The Toronto Blue Jays seemingly are going to have one of their most important players back in the fold on Friday night with a chance to clinch their first World Series title since 1993.
After missing Games 4 and 5 following an early departure from Game 3, designated hitter and ALCS hero George Springer is set to return to the lineup for Game 6.
According to various reports including Bob Nightengale of USA Today, manager John Schneider told media on Thursday evening that Springer has "checked every box physically so far", and is expected to rejoin the lineup for Game 6 after being very close to starting in Game 5.
Given that reports indicated the veteran was available off the bench on Wednesday for Game 5 and Schneider's optimism, all signs are pointing to a go for Springer.
Blue Jays Getting Springer Back Did Not Seem Likely
When Springer exited in the middle of his at-bat grabbing at his side during Game 3, the immediate fear from everyone was an oblique issue, which in the regular season almost always ends in a stint on the injured list. The oblique is the most critical muscle for hitters to rotate from, so it's usually a tricky recovery.
Though Toronto and Schneider have not confirmed it's an oblique for Springer nor did they reveal the results of the MRI, it seems like this is the by far most likely issue he's dealing with.
If he was incapable of being effective though, the Blue Jays would not put Springer in the lineup, so clearly they feel that is not the case and he will have a chance to make an impact as early as a potential series clinching Game 6 tonight.
Springer is Among Most Clutch Postseason Players Ever
While the ALCS Game 7 home run was one of the greatest moments in the history of Toronto's franchise, it's nothing new for Springer who was at the center of the Houston Astros dynasty for years and always seemed to come up huge in October.
In 81 playoff games, Springer has slashed .264/.342/.535 with an absurd 23 home runs and 47 RBI, including four long balls in this Blue Jays run alone.
Being able to win Games 4 and 5 without him was absolutely massive, but the slugger rejoining the lineup gives Toronto a chance to step on the throats of the defending World Series champions and put it away in six games.
Assuming Springer is healthy enough to make an impact, seeing him pull one more huge moment out from under his hat would be anything but a surprise.