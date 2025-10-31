Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Get Boost as George Springer Returns for Game 6 of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will seemingly have their slugger back on Friday night.

Michael Brauner

Oct 23, 2025; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) smiles after a question at the World Series media day interviews at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays seemingly are going to have one of their most important players back in the fold on Friday night with a chance to clinch their first World Series title since 1993.

After missing Games 4 and 5 following an early departure from Game 3, designated hitter and ALCS hero George Springer is set to return to the lineup for Game 6.

According to various reports including Bob Nightengale of USA Today, manager John Schneider told media on Thursday evening that Springer has "checked every box physically so far", and is expected to rejoin the lineup for Game 6 after being very close to starting in Game 5.

Given that reports indicated the veteran was available off the bench on Wednesday for Game 5 and Schneider's optimism, all signs are pointing to a go for Springer.

Blue Jays Getting Springer Back Did Not Seem Likely

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) leaves the game after an apparent injury in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Springer exited in the middle of his at-bat grabbing at his side during Game 3, the immediate fear from everyone was an oblique issue, which in the regular season almost always ends in a stint on the injured list. The oblique is the most critical muscle for hitters to rotate from, so it's usually a tricky recovery.

Though Toronto and Schneider have not confirmed it's an oblique for Springer nor did they reveal the results of the MRI, it seems like this is the by far most likely issue he's dealing with.

If he was incapable of being effective though, the Blue Jays would not put Springer in the lineup, so clearly they feel that is not the case and he will have a chance to make an impact as early as a potential series clinching Game 6 tonight.

Springer is Among Most Clutch Postseason Players Ever

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

While the ALCS Game 7 home run was one of the greatest moments in the history of Toronto's franchise, it's nothing new for Springer who was at the center of the Houston Astros dynasty for years and always seemed to come up huge in October.

In 81 playoff games, Springer has slashed .264/.342/.535 with an absurd 23 home runs and 47 RBI, including four long balls in this Blue Jays run alone.

Being able to win Games 4 and 5 without him was absolutely massive, but the slugger rejoining the lineup gives Toronto a chance to step on the throats of the defending World Series champions and put it away in six games.

Assuming Springer is healthy enough to make an impact, seeing him pull one more huge moment out from under his hat would be anything but a surprise.

Michael Brauner
MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

