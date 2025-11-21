Analyst Expects Blue Jays Outfielder to Have Massive Bounce-Back Season in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays have a deep lineup, as displayed in their run to the World Series. Players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Alejandro Kirk, and George Springer spearheaded a red hot offense in October. With the hope that shortstop Bo Bichette returns to Toronto, fans can hopefully expect similar results in offensive productivity for 2026.

However, there is one player who may have been forgotten during their playoff run. That player is Anthony Santander, and one analyst suggests he could be due for a bounce-back season next year.

Santander's 2025 Season Wasn't Ideal

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Santander's first season with the Blue Jays was far from what he was hoping. He came over from the Baltimore Orioles during the offseason and signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract. He was expected to fit right in the heart of the lineup as a run-producing slugger.

However, injuries plagued his debut season with Toronto. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 30th with right shoulder inflammation. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list in July and didn't get activated until September 23rd. He appeared in four games before the playoffs and got one hit in 10 at-bats.

It's understandable that he wasn't able to produce after that long of a hiatus. He made it through the ALDS with a pair of hits, but once again, the injury bug caught up to him in the ALCS. A back injury sidelined him for the remainder of the playoffs. He finished his 2025 season with a .175 batting average and six home runs.

It was not the year Santander or anyone in the organization had hoped for. But, MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds thinks he can get back on track. He said, "I don't think the 44 homers was a fluke. I've watched this guy work. I've watched him hit. And I'm telling you he'll come back next year with a vengeance. He can really really hit. I think he'll have a big year next year for the Toronto Blue Jays."

Who are your prime candidates to have bounce-back seasons in 2026? pic.twitter.com/W8MXty6JEO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2025

The 44 home runs Reynolds alluded to was in 2024. He drove in 102 runs and was named an All-Star. In his absence, multiple players stepped up. Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes burst onto the scene, providing big swings during the playoffs. With guys like Springer and Daulton Varsho, Toronto's outfield has a ton of depth.

If Santander can return to form in 2026, it gives this lineup more power and someone who can deliver with runners in scoring position. The talent is there, and hopefully he can stay healthy to unlock his full potential in Toronto.

