Which Two Hitters Could Give the Blue Jays’ 2026 Lineup a Major Boost?

The Toronto Blue Jays had a stellar offense in 2025. They led the MLB in hits (1,461), batting average (.265), and on-base percentage (.333). They were an unstoppable force, fueling them to the World Series. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned in one of the best offensive performances in October.

While the Blue Jays have a desire to improve their starting pitching and bullpen, no team can ever have enough offense. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ty France are unrestricted free agents, but the big question surrounding Toronto is Bo Bichette's free agency. The star shortstop will have plenty of suitors, and if the Blue Jays want to make another run at a ring, they'll need Bichette.

Let's take a look at three hitters that could improve the offense next year.

Kazuma Okamoto

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There will likely be high interest in Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto. In a recent game between Japan and Korea, the Blue Jays were among six other MLB teams that had scouts watching Okamoto. He is expected to be posted by the Yomiuri Giants this winter.

In 2025, Okamoto hit .322 with a .411 on-base percentage in 77 games. He also hit 15 home runs with 51 RBIs. His season was cut short due to injury. A lot of attention has gone to Munetaka Murakami, but Okamoto is just as talented. Now, he is a corner infielder and reports indicate he could be a first baseman in the MLB. If that is the case, he wouldn't be an ideal fit in Toronto.

The Blue Jays have gone for Japanese stars in years past, and if he is able to play third base, he could be an immediate impact. There is an obvious interest in the 29-year-old, but how serious their pursuit will be remains to be seen.

Kyle Tucker

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kyle Tucker will be the most coveted free agent this winter. It seems highly likely he will resign with the Chicago Cubs and he will get a lucrative contract regardless of where he ends up. If Toronto is unable to resign Bichette, they should immediately pivot to Tucker.

The 28-year old is coming off a strong season with the Cubs. He hit 22 home runs with 73 RBIs. He also led the team in OBP (.377) and walks with 87. Pairing Tucker with Guerrero Jr. would make for one of the best duos in baseball, and give them extra power in the lineup. It would be incredibly difficult to keep Bichette and get the star right fielder, but reports have emerged that the Blue Jays could be a serious threat to get Tucker.

More Blue Jay News