Blue Jays Bench Coach Don Mattingly Reportedly Not Returning Next Season
The Toronto Blue Jays are going to have to replace a valuable member of their coaching staff this offseason as they try to get back to the World Series.
According to a report from baseball insider Jon Heyman of the New York PostToronto bench coach Don Mattingly is stepping away from the team; however, he is not retiring from baseball. Further reporting clarified that the decision to leave was Mattingly's choice.
Some have speculated this could mean he is a serious candidate for one of the two still open manager positions in the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. Heyman wrote in his story that Mattingly is open to "the right job" if it were presented to him.
If Mattingly were hired as a manager, it would be the third of his career after a combined 11 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.
Mattingly Made Huge Impact for Blue Jays During Tenure
Mattingly arrived to Toronto prior to the 2023 season and the organization has taken leaps under the guidance of the once legendary New York Yankees first baseman.
Prior to the 2024 season, Mattingly received a promotion to the team's offensive coordinator which had him overseeing the hitting coaches, but he returned to the bench coach role ahead of the 2025 season.
Clearly, that move was the right one and Mattingly's steady hand was a calming presence in the clubhouse and a huge reason why they were able to make the run they did to come within two outs of their first World Series title in over three decades.
Could Mattingly Wind Up in Blue Jays Division?
While it would make a ton of sense for Mattingly to want another shot at managing a big league club, whether or not he's even up for either job remains to be seen.
It would make a lot of sense if he wound up joining the Yankees -- a place he spent 14 years as a player -- staff for as much as it would sting fans in Toronto.
While it appears John Schneider is going to have to hire a new bench coach, it should also be noted that his contract expired after the season as well. Of course, the Blue Jays will likely do whatever it takes to lock him up, but one would think that has to happen before any other staff moves are made.
In the meantime, the only known appears to be that Mattingly will be elsewhere in 2025 after what was a special run in Toronto.