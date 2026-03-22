Blue Jays Biggest Unresolved Issue Going into Opening Day Isn’t Pitching

The Toronto Blue Jays have spent much of the offseason and spring training focused on reshaping their pitching staff. As it turns out, that was necessary as they have already experienced several injuries, including Jose Berrios and young superstar Trey Yesavage.

As Opening Day is quickly approaching, the bigger question may lie somewhere else.

The lineup.

On paper, Toronto’s projected batting order features some very recognizable names along with upside:

DH George Springer

CF Daulton Varsho

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

RF Addison Barger

C Alejandro Kirk

LF Jesus Sanchez

3B Kazuma Okamoto

2B Ernie Clement

SS Andres Gimenez

While the Blue Jays are one of the most rounded teams in the MLB, looking over this projected lineup raises some questions. How consistently will this group actually produce runs?

Heavy Dependence on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

At the center of everything lies Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

He is not only the Blue Jays’ most recognizable hitter, he is also their most reliable long-term offensive anchor. In 2025, Guerrero slashed .292/.381/.467 and an .848 OPS, along with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs which was good for a 133 OPS+.

His level of production provides the team with a strong foundation, but it also highlights a concern.

The Blue Jays may rely too heavily on him to carry the middle of the lineup. If Guerrero continues to produce and doesn’t suffer an unfortunate injury during the season, the offense will have stability. If not, there could be questions about who can level up and take on that role.

George Springer Was Elite — But Can He Do It Again?

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

At the top of the lineup, the Blue Jays are going to be counting on George Springer. In 2025, he delivered one of the best seasons of his career.

Springer hit .309 with a .399 on-base percentage and a .959 OPS. Pair all of that with 32 home runs, he was good for a 161 OPS+. He has carried that campaign’s momentum right into spring training, where he has posted a .313 average and .405 OBP with a .968 OPS.

There is no question Springer can produce at a high level. The question is can the 36-year-old sustain it? He is coming off a peak season and honestly hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, but asking him to keep producing at that level may add some uncertainty to the lineup.

Should Springer experience a regression, the Blue Jays might struggle to consistently generate early scoring opportunities.

Getting On Base

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Behind Springer, Toronto is relying on Varsho. He brings power. In 2025, he hit 20 home runs with an .833 OPS in 2025, good for a 122 OPS+. His ability to get on base still remains a concern as was shown in his .284 OBP in the last campaign.

That is a key issue for a guy who is expected to bat near the top of the lineup. If Springer and Varsho aren’t consistently creating base traffic, it will once again limit Guerrero’s ability to drive in runs and put more pressure on him when the chance is there.

Barger Represents Lineup’s Biggest Variable

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If balance is in question, Addison Barger may be the key. In 2025, Barger hit 21 home runs with a .756 OPS, but his .243 average and .301 OBP reflect some inconsistency. This spring, Barger has taken a step forward, slashing .278/.366/.611 with a .977 OPS. He’s had 36 at-bats with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

If his spring performance carries over, he could provide much-needed protection behind Guerrero.

Okamoto Adds Upside But Uncertainty

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

One of the most intriguing additions is Kazuma Okamoto. The former NPB standout has been impressive this spring. He has slashed .417/.563/.917 with a 1.479 OPS.

However, it may be more realistic to look at his World Baseball Classic stats as he was facing more of what the regular season would look like. A more measured perspective showed him hitting just .211 with a .318 OBP and a .634 OPS.

That contrast certainly highlights the difference and challenge of transitioning to Major League pitching. Which version of the standout star will we see in the 2026 campaign?

Okamoto will likely adjust quickly and find his way. If he does, he will be a major offensive piece and add to a World Series-worthy team. There is still uncertainty, though, with him to see how he adapts.

The Bottom Line

Let’s be honest, the Blue Jays don't lack talent. What they may lack, though, is certainty. If this lineup proves to be what the team envisions, the world of MLB will be put on notice. If they have hiccups, it will show up in its consistency.