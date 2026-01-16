Blue Jays Could Quickly Plug Bullpen Holes by Reuniting Twin Brothers

In recent years, the Toronto Blue Jays have had quite a few missed opportunities when it comes to the offseason. However, they've been much more productive this year, having spent a chunk of change on some big arms.

While the Blue Jays continue to bolster their roster, a couple of names still circulate within the franchise, including free agent slugger Kyle Tucker. As Toronto navigates uncertainty regarding where Tucker will land, some attention must be drawn to its bullpen.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As noted by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, the Blue Jays' bullpen has its biggest roster hole, considering Seranthony Dominguez and Chris Bassitt are still available in free agency. Despite the opening, there isn't a major question mark raised. In fact, the answer could be fairly simple.

Toronto Could Welcome Twin Duo

Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

In December, the Blue Jays signed 35-year-old right-hander Tyler Rogers to a three-year, $37 million contract, with a vesting option for an additional season with potential to bring the total value to $48 million.

Before signing with Toronto, Rogers played with the San Francisco Giants from 2019 until 2025, when he was traded to the New York Mets in exchange for José Buttó, Drew Gilbert and Blade Tidwell. Throughout his seven-year career, he registered a 2.76 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Rogers has a twin brother Taylor Rogers who also plays in the Major Leagues, but he's still floating around in free agency. Taylor is a southpaw reliever who Miller believes could help solve the Blue Jays' bullpen woes. Acquiring him would call for one gratifying reunion with his twin.

During Taylor's 2025 campaign, split between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs, logged a 3.38 ERA and 53 strikeouts across 50.2 innings pitched in 57 games. Taylor has a few more years of experience under his belt than his brother does.

Toronto's decision to sign Tyler last month was not considered a groundbreaking move compared to other headlining names, but it did start to cause speculation on whether fans will see a reunion between the siblings.

The Blue Jays could benefit from a left-hander, so it wouldn't be too far-fetched to assume that the franchise would at least flirt with the idea of welcoming Taylor aboard. There are certainly other viable options, and perhaps some that would make more sense in the long run, but that's not to say that ruling out a reunion is the answer.

More Blue Jays News