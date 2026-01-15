Blue Jays May Get Kyle Tucker Decision Soon in Coming Days as Things Heat Up

The Toronto Blue Jays went into the offseason hungry to land a star free agent after missing on several possibilities the last few years including some of the biggest stars in baseball.

It's never been an issue of not being willing to spend, but Toronto has just not been an attractive destination for the top names on the market. That all changed this year when they reached their first World Series in over three decades and came within two outs of winning the whole thing.

With now a proven winning formula, the Blue Jays have been big game hunting this winter. Having already spent over $300 million on the pitching staff as well as Kazuma Okamoto, general manager Ross Atkins has his sights set now on landing a superstar bat with one name on everyone's mind.

Toronto has been linked since the offseason began to the top free agent available in four-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, even meeting with him in Florida at their facility last month. As things come to a head here and offers start to leak, it feels like Tucker's decision is imminent and could be heard in the coming days.

Blue Jays May Find Out Kyle Tucker Fate by Weekend's End

In the last couple of days, the picture has become a whole lot more clear as to the kind of offers Tucker has presented to him. On Tuesday, news came out that the New York Mets had a staggering short-term offer on the table which would pay the 28-year-old upwards of $50 million per season.

Then, Toronto's offer came more into focus as well with numerous outlets confirming their contract on the table is a long-term agreement with speculation it could be for seven or more years and likely closing in on the $300 million range. ESPN's Jeff Passan even speculated that they are willing to go to a decade.

It was reported Thursday morning by baseball insider Jon Heyman that a Tucker decision could come as soon as today.

With the Blue Jays having been the favorite throughout the process, it seems likely that he has bided his time with Toronto and is trying to get them to raise the total value of the deal. Though it would not be shocking if he picked New York, it seems the two pathways are clear.

Will Blue Jays Land Plane with Tucker Over Mets?

The news of the huge short-term offer from New York -- the likes of which Alex Bregman took a year ago to hit free agency again this year -- has to be a little bit of a concern for fans in Toronto who thought Tucker coming was more of a when than if.

Given the fact that he has not taken it yet though, it seems the intentions from Scott Boras and Tucker are clear: they want to sign with the Blue Jays, they are simply trying to secure some more cash.

Whether or not Toronto is willing to up their offer a touch may ultimately determine which direction this thing goes. As of right now on Thursday morning, it feels like anyone's guess what the final decision ends up being.

But that decision -- whichever way it goes -- seems to be coming very soon.

