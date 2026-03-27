Blue Jays Opening Day Lineup: Batting Order, Starting Pitcher and Injury Report

After coming 90 feet short of winning the World Series last fall, the Toronto Blue Jays will begin defense of their American League East Division and AL pennant titles on Friday night against the Athletics at home.

The Blue Jays underwent some changes this offseason, mainly losing Bo Bichette and signing former San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease in free agency. The goal remains the same for Toronto under manager John Schneider, who returns a core good enough to make another deep postseason run.

Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day Lineup

DH George Springer

LF Nathan Lukes

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

RF Addison Barger

C Alejandro Kirk

CF Dalton Varsho

3B Kazuma Okamoto

2B Ernie Clement

SS Andrés Giménez

Pitching Matchup

Kevin Gausman | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Athletics RHP Luis Severino (8-11, 4.54 ERA in 2025) vs. Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA in 2025)

Gausman is getting the ball on Opening Day. It will be his third overall start on Opening Day and his first with the Blue Jays. He is entering the final year of a five-year contract, and Schneider naming him the starter against the Athletics was an easy one. Toronto is expecting a big year from the right-hander, and they will look for him to set the tone right from the first pitch.

Gausman will be matched up with veteran Luis Severino, who has pitched for the New York Yankees and New York Mets before spending last season with the Athletics.

Today’s Game

Time: 7:07 p.m., EST

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto

TV: Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Blue Jays Injuries

Trey Yesavage | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List

OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery): After undergoing surgery, Santander is expected back, potentially at the end of the season.

15-Day Injured List

RHP Trey Yesavage (right shoulder impingement): Yesavage is continuing his throwing program and could return sometime in April.

RHP Shane Beiber (right elbow inflammation): After re-signing, Beiber went on the IL on Wednesday and is expected back in May at some point.

RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery): After undergoing surgery, García is ramping up with a potential return sometime in April.

RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture): Berríos' timeline is to be determined when he could return.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery): Francis underwent surgery and will miss the 2026 season.

Week-to-Week

LHP Ricky Tiedmann (left elbow soreness): Tiedmann was expected to begin throwing, but he has had a setback and his return is to be determined.