In His Own Words, Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Using Game 7 Heartbreak to Fuel 2026

Losing the World Series is a moment in a baseball player's life that can either fuel or break a man. It's the goal any player dreams of achieving, and when getting so close like the Toronto Blue Jays did last year, the whole team has decided to take the heartbreak and use it as fuel for 2026.

But none other than postseason hero Ernie Clement.

Clement has seen his career turn for the better since joining the Blue Jays, and that was clear in how strongly he performed in 2025's regular season and playoff run. Clement was Toronto's best hitter in the World Series, and he came to the plate in Game 7 with the bases loaded, with the chance to win it all.

Clement's Heartfelt Reflection of Game 7

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement (22) reacts after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

In a reflection posted on The Players Tribune by Clement himself, he broke down what exactly was going through his mind against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the ninth inning with the bases loaded, two outs, any kid's dream, scenarioed in the backyard thousands of times.

"Off the bat, I thought it might be a home run, I really did. I’ve hit that exact ball in our stadium before. It was earlier in the season, with the roof open, so the ball was carrying more — but I’ve hit it, and it’s been gone. And I hit this one…. and I see both those dudes running after it….. and I’m like, Alright … that’s off the wall, at least!!! I JUST WALKED US OFF TO WIN THE WORLD SERIES," Clement wrote.

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) makes a catch against the Toronto Blue Jays. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

But quickly, as it happened in Rogers Centre, realization set in for Clement as Andy Pages made the catch, colliding in the outfield with the Dodgers' left fielder Kike Hernandez. Just as Clement wrote in his article, two innings later, the World Series was over, and the Blue Jays finished second.

While the result wasn't what anyone in the Toronto clubhouse wanted, Clement takes that moment for what it was, and rather than beating himself up over it, he and the Blue Jays are locking in for the season as defending American League champions.

In retrospect, Clement can reflect and use the loss as motivation putting everything in perspective.

“I think the stuff we have to be proud of from last season just completely dwarfs the stuff to feel hurt about. And the more time that passes, the more I understand that we still got to do something special...We got to play until there was no more baseball out there to be played.”

That’s a champion mentality, taking the loss, putting it in perspective and moving forward. Clement has a great outlook heading into the 2026 campaign.

"I know my career won’t last forever … but I know the little kid in me would be proud of how I’m smiling and having fun out there, the same way I did all those years ago in the backyard. I hope that comes through — the joy this game brings me every day. Baseball is my favorite thing in the world, man. And I’m so honored I get to play it with the Jays and in Toronto."