Blue Jays May Get George Springer Back for Potential World Series-Clinching Game 6
The Toronto Blue Jays are just one win away from shocking the world and taking down the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Following their impressive Game 5 victory powered by a historic performance from young rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage, the Blue Jays need to win just one of their next two back at Rogers Centre to take the crown.
Perhaps the most impressive part of this run for Toronto is the fact that they have done it with a hand tied behind their back. Only in this series -- and in a limited capacity -- have they gotten star shortstop Bo Bichette back on the field, and in Game 3 they were dealt another huge injury blow.
Blue Jays Have Been Missing George Springer
ALCS Game 7 hero George Springer was pulled from that contest in the middle of his at-bat after he grabbed his side following a pitch he fouled off. That almost always indicates an oblique issue. Even minor oblique strains usually result an a stint on the injured list since players cannot properly rotate in their swings, so the worst was immediately assumed that Springer would be out for the rest of the World Series.
As Springer sat out Game 4, manager John Schneider shocked everyone during his in-game interview when he said he was confident Springer would be back the following day in Game 5.
Though he was not in the starting lineup on Wednesday night, a report from MLB Network revealed that Springer was "very, very available" off the bench should he have been needed in a pinch-hit situation.
Fortunately for Toronto, they handled Los Angeles rather easily in Game 5 and got Springer an extra day of rest. With a chance to lock up the series on Friday night at home, there seems to be a strong chance that Springer will have a chance to be back in the lineup.
Blue Jays Should See Springer in Starting Lineup for Game 6
Even though Springer did not end up playing in Game 5, Schneider's optimism combined with the reporting that he was available if needed all add up to a recipe of the slugger rejoining the lineup at the DH spot on Friday night.
Schneider needs to weigh how effective Springer can be with the fact that they have two chances to win, but given the team's clear confidence in him being able to go and Springer even donning a helmet in the dugout on Wednesday, it seems like he has a great chance.
Fans will be waiting eagerly to see the lineups a couple hours before first pitch on Friday, however, at this point, things are trending in a direction of Springer rejoining his teammates in the starting nine.