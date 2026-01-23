Blue Jays Getting Extra National TV Attention After World Series Run

Toronto Blue Jays fans will have to get used to a multitude of different announcing voices during the 2026 baseball season.

Befitting a team that won the American League pennant and nearly won the World Series, the Blue Jays are getting access to national games on four of Major League Baseball’s national television packages. The latest networks to make announcements for 2026 was Fox, which announced its expected Saturday games, and TBS, which announced the first half of its regular season slate.

NBC announced its selections earlier this month. ESPN hasn’t announced its full slate of games.

Any games not selected for national television will be broadcast on Sportnet with Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez on the mic.

Toronto Blue Jays 2026 National Television Slate

A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove in the dugout. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays will play three games on Fox or FS1. The first is a rematch with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Toronto on April 6. That game is set for 7 p.m. eastern. Toronto has another game in April on FS1, set for April 25 as the Blue Jays host Cleveland at 3 p.m. The last scheduled game is Sept. 21 at Baltimore at 6:30 p.m. on FS1. Fox can add more games during the season.

TBS — which is home to a Tuesday package of games — will broadcast the April 7 contest between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays, set for 7 p.m. Toronto will return to TBS on May 19 when they travel to New York to face the Yankees at 7 p.m.

NBC and Peacock will be the home of the Sunday night package, after it spent decades on ESPN. Peacock also has the Sunday Leadoff Package that was formerly on Roku. Toronto will play four games on Peacock, the first of which is the opening game on the Sunday Leadoff package, which is on May 3 at Minnesota at 12:30 p.m. eastern.

The Blue Jays play three more games on the Leadoff package — May 24 at home against Pittsburgh at noon, May 31 at Baltimore at noon and July 19 at home against the Chicago White Sox at noon. The Blue Jays’ lone game on Sunday night is Sept. 6 at Kansas City at 7 p.m.

ESPN has announced a few key games on its schedule of 30 contests, but not the full slate. None of its four previously announced games include the Blue Jays.

Toronto executed a worst-to-first turnaround in 2025, as the Blue Jays flipped from a 74-win season in 2024 to a 94-win season in 2025, leading to their first AL East title since 2015. Toronto reached the World Series for the first time in 32 years and lost a classic to the Dodgers in seven games. To push forward, Toronto signed pitchers Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, Tyler Rogers and Japanese superstar infielder Kazuma Okamoto.

