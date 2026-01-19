Blue Jays Have Green Light in Cody Bellinger Pursuit as Yankees Balk

The past few days have been absolutely brutal for Blue Jays fans. Kyle Tucker chose the Dodgers for $240 million after Toronto offered him a 10-year deal. Bo Bichette signed with the Mets for $126 million instead of coming home. Alex Bregman landed with the Cubs on a five-year deal worth $175 million.

But there might finally be a silver lining.

The Yankees have made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Cody Bellinger, according to Bob Klapisch. In his tweet, the Newark Star-Ledger columnist reported that the Yankees "have made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Cody Bellinger if the Mets or anyone else swoops in with a blow-away offer. Yankees believe they've made a fair proposal - five years, $160 million, two opt-outs. They're prepared to let Bellinger walk."

#Yankees have made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Cody Bellinger if #Mets or anyone else swoops in with a blow-away offer. Yankees believe they've made a fair proposal - five years, $160 million, two opt-outs. They're prepared to let Bellinger walk. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) January 18, 2026

New York's firm stance opens the door wide for Toronto. With the Yankees unwilling to escalate their offer, the Blue Jays suddenly have a clear path to landing a premium outfielder without the bidding wars that derailed their Tucker and Bichette pursuits.

Bellinger posted strong numbers in his lone season with the Yankees hitting .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs across 152 games in 2025. He brings defensive versatility playing center field, left field and first base while adding a potent left-handed bat to the lineup.

The contract structure could work perfectly for both sides. Bellinger reportedly wants seven years, while the Yankees stopped at five. The Blue Jays already proved they're comfortable with long-term commitments when they offered Kyle Tucker a 10-year proposal. Matching Bellinger's desired length would give Toronto the edge without breaking the bank on annual value.

Why Bellinger Makes Sense Beyond the Stats

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Former MLB general manager Steve Phillips laid out the bigger picture on TSN. Signing Bellinger wouldn't just upgrade Toronto's roster. It would simultaneously weaken a division rival.

"Imagine stealing Bellinger out from under the Yankees, and the Yankees at that point would have nowhere else to go," Phillips said during his January 16 appearance on MLB Network.

Phillips called Bellinger "Kyle Tucker light" and praised his five-tool skill set. He's an outstanding center fielder who can also handle left and first base. He has pop in his bat and can steal bases. For a Blue Jays team that values defense and versatility, he checks every box.

The timing works in Toronto's favor too. Agent Scott Boras has been patiently waiting for teams to increase their offers after Tucker's deal reset the market at $60 million annually. But with the Yankees drawing a line in the sand and the Mets focused on other areas after landing Bichette, the competitive pressure seems to have evaporated.

After watching their top targets sign elsewhere, the front office needs to deliver at least one more impact bat. Bellinger represents their best remaining shot at making that happen.

The Yankees' unwillingness to engage in a bidding war hands Toronto exactly what they've been missing all offseason: a clear path to their target without getting outbid at the finish line.

