Who Blue Jays Should Be Targeting Between Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker

The free agent market is slowly starting to dwindle. Surprisingly, it is now the second week of January, and there are still a few elite bats up for grabs, which include Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette as well as two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Kyle Tucker.

The Blue Jays have been heavily tied to both of these all-around offensive weapons, but it seems likely that they can only afford one if both are after long-term contracts. So, who should it be?

Ultimately, there are a few clear reasons as to why their homegrown player (Bichette) makes more sense for Toronto: 1)The Jays know what they are getting with Bichette. 2) There are concerns with their current second baseman Andres Gimenez. 3) The outfield is already overloaded with talent.

Bichette With the Blue Jays

The soon-to-be 28-year-old has been with the Blue Jays since they drafted him straight out of high school back in 2016. He spent three years in their farm system before his eventual debut in 2019, and the rest is history.

In 2025 he was on track for a 100+ RBI and 20+ home run season before injuring his knee at the beginning of September, which kept him out of the final month of action. Despite missing the final weeks of the year, he was a significant contributor to their division title win as he led the team in hits (181), doubles (44), RBI (94), and batting average (.311).

MLB Accolades

AL All-Star: 2021, 2023

2021, 2023 AL Hits Leader: 2021 (191), 2022 (189)

2021 (191), 2022 (189) Blue Jays Rookie of the Year: 2019

2019 MLB Player of the Week: 2022

2022 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee: 2022 (for community service)

Franchise Milestones (Blue Jays)

Fastest player to reach 500 career hits (407 games)

Second fastest player to reach 250 career RBI (408 games)

Growing Concerns With Their Second Baseman

By the end of the regular season, the Blue Jays were easily one of the best offenses in baseball, but Gimenez negatively stood out among players who played in at least 100 games. He finished with the worst slash line of his career and on the Jays: .210/.285/.313 to bring his OPS to a mere .598.

Bichette, on the other hand, played second base for the first time in his career during the World Series and looked better than he does at shortstop. So, the options in the infield become stronger with Bichette in, Gimenez out, Ernie Clement stepping in wherever he is needed, and the latest addition of Kazuma Okamoto.

An Already Cluttered Outfield

Barring any injury it will be Daulton Varsho who takes center with Nathan Lukes and George Springer at either side of him. Addison Barger is also a fascinating piece to the puzzle, as he found his stride during their playoff run, batting .367 while slugging .583, meaning that the Jays have their pick of the litter when it comes to outfielders.

Ultimately, Springer could stay at designated hitter to keep both Barger and Lukes to the left and right of Varsho. If any issues were to arise, they have up-and-coming talent in Joey Loperfido in their farm system.

Tucker is a great player, and wherever he lands, he will make the organization better. However, the best fit for the Blue Jays is indeed their own player, who they know will perform and has been vocal about his desire to stay where his career started.

