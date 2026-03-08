Blue Jays Silver Slugger Fuels Dominican Republic's Dominant WBC Win

Spring training before Opening Day of the 2026 season is well underway, but the World Baseball Classic is also stealing headlines as players from across baseball suit up for their home countries to battle in a tournament for the gold.

The Toronto Blue Jays are well represented amongst different countries, and that includes the Dominican Republic, which is being led by their first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in his first appearance in the WBC.

The Dominican Republic has played a pair of games, both of which were victories, as they dismantled the Netherlands 12-1, after they took down Nicaragua in the opener 12-3. Now, Guerrero Jr. and his teammates are getting ready to take on Israel on Monday.

Games 1 and 2

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Netherlands during the third inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The opener against Nicaragua wasn't as impressive as the win against the Netherlands, but it's hard to beat a performance like that. Guerrero started off the WBC with a hit, a run, and three RBI, then he caught fire.

In their latest win against the Netherlands, Guerrero Jr., couldn't have done anymore to help a team come out on top. When the score was 2-1, and still well within reach for The Netherlands, Guerrero bombed a 380-foot bomb into left field with Ketel Marte sitting on first. Then his team ran away with it.

By the end of their second win in Pool D, Guerrero Jr. stepped up to the plate four times and had hits on both, with three runners batted in, and a run scored. But, ame two weren't his only contributions to his country's success.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. 2-RUN JACK 💪🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/fEqp8nsep2 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2026

Spring Training Reps

If there was any rust accumulated on Guerrero Jr.'s bat this offseason, it is increasingly hard to tell, and it isn't just because of his performance during the WBC. The Blue Jays' first baseman has made appearances in five spring training games, and he was in mid-season form.

Feb 21, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) smiles against the Philadelphia Phillies at TD Ballpark. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Guerrero made nine plate appearances during their spring training games, and made contact in three of those, and has also drew three walks. He didn't see a lot of action, but batting .333 with a .500 on-base percentage is nothing to overlook.

Without Guerrero, Toronto does not make the postseason run that they had, let alone win a division title. Their redemption tour is starting soon, and the Blue Jays will need him to get back to the Fall Classic and win a title.