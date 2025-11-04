Blue Jays Named Most Ideal Landing Spot for Reunion with Top Free Agent Star
The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off what was an absolutely phenomenal season, and even though it ended in heartbreaking fashion this past weekend, it was a special year for the organization.
As difficult as it may be, though, following the memorable ride and brutal Game 7 finish, it's time to focus on the offseason and figuring out how Toronto can be right back in this position next year to finish the job this time.
When it comes to free agency, the Blue Jays have one massive domino who not only is going to shape their offseason moving forward, but will be one of the main pieces available this winter and should be highly sought after.
Though for large parts of the season the writing seemed to be on the wall for Toronto and Bo Bichette, at least some still believe he will be coming back next season.
Blue Jays Named Best Fit for Bo Bichette This Offseason
In a recent article naming the top free agency fits for Bichette, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report put Toronto as the No. 1 option following his dramatic return to the lineup for the World Series.
"...the most logical landing spot for Bichette is the one he has been in for the past seven years," Miller wrote. "Aside from Toronto, the teams that actually need a shortstop can't (or, rather, choose to act like they can't) afford to sign a free agent to a $150 million contract. And if teams like the Dodgers or Padres try to pay him like a top-five second baseman instead of like a top-five shortstop, those negotiations might be over before they ever truly begin."
Whether or not the Blue Jays actually feel the same way will ultimately determine whether or not Bichette is back in Toronto, but the slugger has made his desire to return to the only big league team he's known very clear.
Bichette Has Said Over and Over He Wants to Be Back with Blue Jays
Bichette has become one of the most beloved Toronto stars of the last three decades, and he sealed that fact by coming back for the World Series while likely not even at 75 percent health and still performing.
The Blue Jays are in a bit of a pickle with regards to how to handle Bichette's free agency. It seems his days of playing shortstop are likely over with significant money already committed to Andrés Giménez -- a much better defender -- and him excelling at the position this season.
A position change may be in the cards for Bichette whether he stays or goes anyway though, and moving him to second or third base could make a lot of sense for Toronto.
Ultimately, despite his defensive shortcomings, Bichette is still one of the best pure hitters in baseball and the team is much better with him in the lineup. Headed into what will be a competitive bidding process, the Blue Jays would be wise to rememeber that fact.