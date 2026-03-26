Blue Jays Officially Finalize 26-Man Roster Ahead of Opening Day

Opening Day is finally upon us. The long, grueling wait of the offseason is over, and the Toronto Blue Jays can play games that actually matter. There is a sense of optimism and confidence about this 2026 team that hasn't been felt in quite some time.

Although the Blue Jays won't play their first game until Friday against the Athletics, the 26-man roster had to be finalized on Wednesday. The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants played on Wednesday night, so every team had to make roster decisions before the first pitch of that game.

Now, manager John Schneider knows what his team will look like to start the season.

Toronto Blue Jays 26-Man Roster

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Here is the Blue Jays' 26-man roster for Opening Day:

Pitchers (13): Dylan Cease, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Kevin Gausman, Jeff Hoffman, Eric Lauer, Brendon Little, Spencer Miles, Tommy Nance, Cody Ponce, Tyler Rogers, Max Scherzer, Louis Varland

Catchers (2): Alejandro Kirk, Tyler Heineman

Infielders (4): Ernie Clement, Andrés Giménez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto

Outfielders (7): Addison Barger, Nathan Lukes, Jesús Sánchez, Davis Schneider, George Springer, Myles Straw, Daulton Varsho

What's noteworthy about this group is that Toronto is holding seven outfielders. Obviously, Springer will primarily be a designated hitter, but the Blue Jays have no secondary infielders at the moment. With Barger in right field and Varsho in center field, that leaves four players vying for left field.

Lukes and Sanchez appear to be the top candidates to start in left, but they're both left-handed hitters. Lukes had a strong spring camp, so he could be in line to be the starter. Regardless, it'll become an interesting conversation to have if an infielder goes down with an injury.

Right-handed pitcher Chase Lee missed out on the final bullpen spot and was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Instead, Spencer Miles earned a place in the bullpen. On Wednesday, Toronto also designated pitcher Angel Bastardo and infielder Leo Jimenez for assignment.

Updated Injury List

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage throws a pitch. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays will enter the season with a depleted starting rotation. In camp, the pitching staff sustained several injuries, so Toronto fans will have to wait for the rotation to be at full strength.

10-day Injured List: Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral tear)

15-day Injured List: José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), Trey Yesavage (right shoulder impingement), Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), Yimi García (right elbow ulnar nerve and AC joint surgery)

It's a long list of injuries before the season even begins. However, the pitching staff should be able to withstand the blows and keep the Blue Jays afloat until the reinforcements arrive.