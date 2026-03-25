Daulton Varsho Changed Narrative Surrounding the Blue Jays in Spring Training

Even though injuries cluttered his 2025 campaign, Daulton Varsho was a difference maker in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup. He only played in 71 games, but hit 20 homers, drove in 55 runs and produced a career-high 833 OPS.

Now that spring camp has ended, the Blue Jays centerfielder has solidified himself as a must-watch player in Toronto's lineup. Albeit in a limited season, the 29-year-old did produce his highest career strikeout rate (28.4%) and lowest career walk rate (5.6%).

That didn't matter this spring when his 7.4% strikeout rate was much improved from the other Blue Jays starters. He led the team in homers, RBI, and doubles, and was in the top three in virtually every other category.

His elite spring was no small sample either, as he led the team with 50 at-bats. Sure, his walk numbers didn't improve, but with how well he's swinging the bat right now, that doesn't really matter.

Daulton Varsho Proved He Can Be an Elite Force in 2025, When Healthy

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Entering camp, the goal was to stay healthy and recreate some of the 2025 magic. He succeeded. Not only is Varsho entering the season healthy, but he picked up where he left off last season, and then some.

His success completely changed the outfield outlook. Entering the season, the Toronto outfield is predicted to consist of Varsho, Nathan Lukes, Davis Schneider, Myles Straw, Addison Barger and Jesús Sánchez.

He fully switched to centerfield last season after bouncing between left and center the previous two seasons. Through just 68 games in the field, he produced 10 defensive runs saved, which averaged out to 22 per full season (135 games on average).

If His Spring Stats Are Any Indication of His 2026 Season, He’ll Change the Narrative Around the Outfield

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With George Springer aging and relegated to DH duties and Anthony Santander's body refusing to cooperate, this outfield is far from elite. Last year showcased the strides the group can take from year to year, but this spring was important for someone to stand out.

Varsho stood out. If he can bottle his camp force and combine it with his elite defense, Varsho will be a forced to be reckoned with in 2026. We already know his glove is consistently elite, but it's time for the bat to follow.

If spring training is any indication of how Varsho will perform this season, the outfield is looking vastly better than last season, and he successfully changed the narrative.