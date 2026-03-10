Blue Jays Pitcher Showing Bounce Back Potential at World Baseball Classic

Even with the Toronto Blue Jays enjoying three straight shutouts as part of a four-game win streak in Grapefruit League action, most of the focus related to the club has been on the World Baseball Classic. After all, 12 players from within the organization are competing in the tournament, including the team's entire projected starting infield.

From a Blue Jays' standpoint, the early returns on the WBC have brought a predictable blend of mixed results. While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has slashed a line of .375/.333/.875 with one home run for the Dominican Republic, Kazuma Okamoto has just one hit in 10 at-bats for Japan.

That being said, the play of one Toronto representative has been anything but predictable thus far. After an abysmal spring that followed a surprise demotion from the 40-man roster, reliever Yariel Rodriguez is back to providing steady contributions out of the bullpen for Team Cuba.

Yariel Rodriguez is Enjoying a Renaissance at the WBC

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodriguez | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

As the first option out of the 'pen in each of Cuba's first two games, Rodriguez pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over Panama and two more untouched frames in a 7-4 victory over Colombia. All told, the newly turned 29-year-old (happy birthday!) has pitched 4.1 innings, surrendering just one hit along the way while striking out six.

Rodriguez's WBC performance to date stands in stark contrast to his early showing in Dunedin at Blue Jays' Spring Training. Before joining his Cuban teammates ahead of the WBC, he made two Grapefruit League appearances for Toronto, allowing seven earned runs and seven hits in just 1.2 innings of work.

Based on Rodriguez's status as a non-roster invite and his disastrous spring showing, it seemed like the right-hander's future with the Blue Jays' was in serious jeopardy just a year removed from a standout 2025 campaign (3-2, 3.08 ERA in 66 appearances). Now, he is showing signs that those early struggles are behind him, and he might be worth further consideration - whether that comes in Toronto or elsewhere.

When it comes to the Blue Jays' relief corps, the team has plenty of options but few sure things. With Jeff Hoffman, Louis Varland, and Tyler Rogers presumably locked into late-inning roles to start the season, that leaves the likes of Braydon Fisher, Brendon Little, Mason Fluharty, Eric Lauer, Tommy Nance, and Angel Bastardo vying for the remaining bullpen spots. Rodriguez could still find himself in that mix.

For now, Rodriguez is, understandably, more focused on helping Cuba move forward at the WBC. But even as he represents his home country, he could also be helping secure himself a future in Toronto.