Blue Jays Shockingly Part Ways with High Upside Reliever After Huge Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are making a roster move, which has many fans immediately questioning why, upon the news breaking on Saturday afternoon.

As first reported by Francys Romero, the Blue Jays are parting ways with right-handed relief pitcher Yariel Rodríguez. Originally, Romero's report was that he had been designated for assignment, however it was clarified by Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet that he has already cleared waivers and was outrighted off the 40-man roster.

The organization confirmed the move as well with an official announcement.

The move has not been announced yet as the corresponding transaction to an existing move, but given that the 40-man is not even full, it seems Toronto was simply fixated on parting ways with the 28-year-old who was still under control for two more seasons.

Why Are Blue Jays Getting Rid of Rodríguez?

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) relieves pitcher Yariel Rodríguez (29) in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Rodríguez originally arrived here via Japan, signing a five-year, $32 million contract prior to the 2024 season, before what has been a little bit of a wild tenure during his two years with the organization.

On the surface, it seems Rodríguez had a very solid 2025 season for Toronto. With a 3.08 ERA and 1.151 WHIP to post a 1.4 WAR over 66 appearances in 73 innings. While that's all well and good, the deeper numbers tell a much more troubling story.

With 4.2 BB/9, the right-hander allowed 34 walks on the year and numbers that really declined in the second half. Rodríguez had a 1.56 WHIP after the All-Star break and allowed 18 walks compared to just 20 strikeouts in just 25.2 innings, becoming unreliable down the stretch.

The obvious question becomes whether this is a signal of another move coming in the bullpen, which of course is the hope from supporters after dumping away a fan favorite reliever.

Do Blue Jays Have Huge Bullpen Acquisition Coming?

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays executive vice president and general manager Ross Atkins speaks to the media before game one of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Toronto is in an interesting spot with regard to the back end of the bullpen headed into the winter. After signing Jeff Hoffman to a huge deal last offseason to be their new closer, the veteran had a roller coaster season in which he struggled for large portions.

After a brilliant postseason performance, which will unfortunately be remembered for his huge Game 7 mistake, the Blue Jays have to decide if they want a new closer. They have been linked to Edwin Diaz, which would obviously be a massive splash if they were able to pull it off.

Clearly, Toronto is going to prioritize more swing and misses in their bullpen and fewer free bases allowed, and this is reflected by parting ways with Rodríguez. Whether or not this means they will be involved in the top of the market remains to be seen, however they have been linked to Tampa Bay Rays veteran Pete Fairbanks.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has some work to do, but in the meantime, Rodríguez will be looking for a new team to play for next season.

