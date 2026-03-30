Blue Jays Provide Positive Injury Updates on Several Starting Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays was decimated by injuries to the pitching staff before the 2026 season began. Luckily, that hasn't slowed the team down so far as they swept the Athletics in three games. Kevin Gausman, Eric Lauer, and Dylan Cease were tremendous, combining for 32 strikeouts.

Gausman and Cease only allowed one earned run each, while Lauer allowed two over 5.1 innings. It's even more impressive considering how potent the A's offense is. The Blue Jays loaded up on starting pitching this offseason and the depth is being pushed early on.

However, Toronto fans received some positive injury updates to several key pitchers.

Blue Jays Injury Updates

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage throws a pitch. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com gave the latest on the Blue Jays' injured pitchers. Trey Yesavage will throw a sim game on Friday. He'll throw around three innings and 45 pitches. Yesavage was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. He did not pitch during spring training and manager John Schneider has emphasized he wants to slowly ramp him up.

Per Matheson, José Berríos will throw a bullpen on Tuesday and a live batting practice on Saturday. Berríos made three starts in camp and posted a 3.38 ERA across 10.2 innings. However, he was also placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow stress fracture. Hopefully, he can return within a month or so.

Yimi García will also throw a bullpen on Tuesday. He's currently ramping up from right elbow surgery. Finally, Matheson reported that Shane Bieber will throw off a mound for the first time on Saturday. After re-signing with Toronto in the offseason, Bieber dealt with right elbow inflammation and has not thrown. The Blue Jays would certainly welcome him back into the starting rotation.

Blue Jays Updated Starting Rotation at Full Strength

Toronto has enough starting pitchers to get by at the moment. Cody Ponce and Max Scherzer round out the current starting rotation, but this group can become a lot better when the reinforcements arrive. Yesavage burst onto the scene in the postseason and is a key component of the Blue Jays' future.

Bieber is a proven veteran talent so long as injuries stay out of the way. Those two have proven their spot in the rotation, but after Lauer's first start, it'll be hard to argue taking him out if he keeps this up. Schneider will have his hands full when players return from the injury list. Based on these latest updates, it can happen sooner rather than later.