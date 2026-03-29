Toronto Blue Jays Pitching Staff Dominates Athletics in Opening Series

The Toronto Blue Jays picked up where they left off to begin 2026. While they might have ended 2025 as the runners-up for the World Series, the Blue Jays proved in the opening series of the season against the Athletics that their late stretch in 2025 wasn't a fluke whatsoever.

It's the narrative as old as time when it comes to baseball, "pitching and defense wins games", and Toronto's pitching staff lived up to their end of the bargain in that saying. Between starting pitchers and relievers, the Blue Jays' pitching was nearly untouchable from start to finish.

Blue Jays Pitching Leading MLB Through 3 Games

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches to the Athletics. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Following Sunday's victory over the Athletics, StatMuse on X revealed that the Blue Jays' pitching staff was lights out, primarily when it came to strikeouts. Over 29 innings of baseball in three games, Toronto struck out 50 batters and holds a team ERA of 3.10. The strikeouts lead Major League Baseball.

Kevin Gausman started the Blue Jays' season off well, recording 11 strikeouts in the season opener. And between Gausman, Louis Varland, and Jeff Hoffman, Toronto secured 16 strikeouts to secure a 3-2 victory.

In game two, Dylan Cease made his Blue Jays debut after signing a healthy contract this offseason for the next seven years. Cease bested Gausman, collecting 12 strikeouts in his start, which spanned 5.1 innings. Brendon Little, Tommy Nance, Tyler Rogers, Louis Varland, and Spencer Mills, as well as Cease, gave the Blue Jays 19 strikeouts in the game (11 innings).

And in the season finale, Eric Lauer got the start and struck out nine batters. The crew of Lauer, Braydon Fisher, Tommy Nance, Mason Fluharty and Jeff Hoffman had 15 strikeouts. Fans knew the Toronto pitching staff was good, but what a great way to meet expectations in the first series of 2026.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) pitches to the Athletics. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays carry this pitching dominance into Monday as they take on the Colorado Rockies. If 2025 has any impact on 2026, the Rockies are likely to struggle against this pitching staff. Not to mention that two starters have yet to make their season debut for the Blue Jays just yet.

Staying fresh all season will only help the Blue Jays, who received a handful of pitching blows this offseason, forcing them to tap into their depth. The offense has come alive when needed, and the Blue Jays continue their path of destruction over the league; the only hope is that it carries throughout 2026.