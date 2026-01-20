Blue Jays Reveal 50th Anniversary Logo With Major Plans for Upcoming Season

On March 26, 1976, Toronto landed an MLB franchise. Soon after, Peter Bavasi was named Executive Vice President and GM. However, the Toronto Blue Jays' name wasn't decided upon until that August. Once March 1977 rolled around, the fresh ballclub was gearing up for its spring training debut, followed by its first regular season.

Several decades have passed since the birth of the franchise, and now its 50th anniversary is rounding the corner. To commemorate years of success, learning and historic records, Toronto is planning to provide fans with a new stadium experience this season.

Once Opening Night arrives, Rogers Centre attendees will be warmly welcomed by new additions and walk down memory lane, all in recognition of Toronto's 50 years of Major League Baseball.

What Fans Can Expect

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Rogers Centre is undergoing some notable changes ahead of the Blue Jays' season. Memorabilia will be included in renovations, along with three key changes that should be noted:



- Eight installations throughout the 100 Level concourse honoring their historic ballclub figures and milestones

- A display on the 100 Level concourse in right field, remembering team accomplishments from championship years

- A dedicated entrance for Season Ticket members

As Matheson further reported, Toronto will have a separate concourse display available later this season to "commemorate members of the Level of Excellence, allowing fans to experience up close the memorabilia from Blue Jays greats."

In addition to their plans, the ballclub also released its new logo, which represents its anniversary. 50 years of a loyal fan base and triumphs will be acknowledged throughout the stadium this year, and fans will be able to experience it firsthand.

The #BlueJays have shared a logo and some plans for their 50th anniversary season, which includes more of the team's history around the ball park.



Single-game tickets go on sale Jan. 22 (Jan. 21 for season ticket members). pic.twitter.com/4UoSqwwoWw — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) January 20, 2026

With this new fan experience in the works, the energy at Rogers Centre this year is expected to be even more electric.

With Toronto's phenomenal run in the World Series last year, they've proven their level of capability with their active roster. Not to mention, they've also added some new arms to the mix, so it wouldn't be unrealistic to assume that the Blue Jays could make another appearance in the postseason.

The fan experience has been revamped, Toronto is fine-tuning its roster and its 2026 campaign is looking like it will be one for the books. Numerous signs are pointing toward the Blue Jays reaching more success this year.

Perhaps 50 will be the magic number for the ballclub to clinch a third title.