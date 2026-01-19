George Springer Named to Blue Jays All-Time Mount Rushmore Free Agent Signings

After a remarkable, and to some degree unexpected, run in the 2025 World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays are diligently working on fine-tuning their roster in preparation for what could be another successful campaign this year.

The Blue Jays have found themselves pulling notable players off the market, two of which included Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto. While Toronto is no stranger to making offseason moves, they seem to be carrying added confidence this time around, rightfully so.

The franchise has a history of landing top players in free agency, and it looks like they're continuing that streak. However, according to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, there are four free agents throughout Blue Jays' history that he considers to be Mount Rushmore signings.

Paul Molitor

Paul Molitor played out a 21-year career in the Major Leagues, most of which was spent with the Milwaukee Brewers. However, tucked into the midst of his career were three years spent with Toronto when he signed as a free agent on Dec. 7, 1992.

During those three years, he slashed .315/.387/.484 with a .871 OPS, smacking 51 homers and 246 RBIs. While with the franchise in 1993, he was presented with the AL Silver Slugger Award, and in both 1993 and 1994, he was named an AL All-Star. Following his successful career, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.

Roger Clemens

Right-hander Roger Clemens played a two-year stint with the Blue Jays after playing with the Boston Red Sox for 13 seasons. Once he signed as a free agent with Toronto, Clemens registered a 2.33 ERA and a 1.061 WHIP across 67 starts. Both years, he was named an AL All-Star and received two AL Cy Young Awards.

Unfortunately, Clemens' short time with the ball club officially ended on Feb. 18, 1999, when they sent him to the New York Yankees in exchange for Homer Bush, Graeme Lloyd and David Wells.

George Springer

The Blue Jays continue to be in good company with slugger George Springer at the plate. Since landing with the team on Jan. 23, 2021, after spending seven years with the Houston Astros, Springer provided an immediate boost to his current team.

So far with Toronto, he is slashing .263/.343/.461 with a .804 OPS, along with 119 homers and 338 RBIs. This past season, he was the recipient of the AL Silver Slugger Award, and he nabbed the Blue Jays' Most Improved Player and Player of the Year Awards.

Jack Morris

Most of Jack Morris' career was spent with the Detroit Tigers, but toward the end of his MLB journey, he entered a brief Blue Jays era. On Dec. 18, 1991, he signed as a free agent with Toronto and stayed there for two years, registering a 4.87 ERA and a 1.414 WHIP through 61 starts. Morris was active with the franchise when they went on to win the World Series.

He retired after the 1994 season, and to commemorate his professional baseball career, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

