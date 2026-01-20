Blue Jays Could Forget Cody Bellinger and Trade for Underrated Star Instead

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the offseason looking to take a huge swing in free agency, and while they have done that on the pitching staff, they have failed to do so in terms of a big bat.

After appearing to be the favorite to sign Kyle Tucker all winter long, fans across Canada had their hearts broken again with another crushing second place finish as the four-time All-Star signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the wake of the Tucker news coming out, Toronto has understandably been linked to the other top outfielder on the open market in New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger. As talks between Bellinger and New York seemingly hit a stalemate, the chances of the Blue Jays swooping in has grown.

By the sounds of it though, Toronto is not in love with the 2019 National League MVP in the way they were with Tucker, which could muddy the waters on a long-term offer. If they aren't crazy about Bellinger though, perhaps a move on the trade market makes more sense for one of the most underrated players in baseball, Cleveland Guardians standout Steven Kwan.

Blue Jays Should Make Blockbuster Move with Guardians for Steven Kwan

David Richard-Imagn Images

Though there have been a couple of moves in the trade market, the majority of headline acquisitions as is usually the case have come from free agency. Toronto could change that with what would be a shocking blockbuster for Kwan, who is one of the better all around outfielders in the league.

Kwan has won Gold Glove awards in each of his first four seasons in the big leagues as well as being named an All-Star in each of the last two campaigns. In those two years, he has slashed a very impressive .281/.347/.396 with a 7.6 bWAR in 278 games played.

Though he obviously lacks in the power department, he more than makes up for it with his ability to get on base not to mention playing the field. Most importantly, he is under team control through the end of the 2027 season before hitting free agency, making him an even more attractive candidate.

What Would it Take for Blue Jays to Pull Off Deal for Kwan?

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Because of his all-around ability, trading for Kwan is not going to be a small feat, and some serious prospect return would have to be had by Cleveland. He has been rumored to be on the block for over a year now, but clearly no one has met their asking price.

For Toronto, it would likely take at least one top-ten prospect if not even more than that, so Atkins would have to weigh how much he likes Kwan against the stars of tomorrow in the farm system. The idea of entrenching one of the best defenders in baseball in left though and adding a high-contact bat to the lineup should be something the Blue Jays are all over.

If the Guardians are still looking to move on from Kwan for maximum return, Toronto is a team who should be on the phone trying to do whatever it takes to land him.

