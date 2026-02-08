Blue Jays Success Should Lead to Climb in MLB Attendance Rankings in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays came up just short in the 2025 World Series, leaving the ballclub and fans with broken hearts. The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed another consecutive title, stamping their name into MLB history once again.

Considering their consistent hot streak, it's not shocking that they still hold the helm at No. 1 in the MLB attendance rankings. In 2025, they became the first ballclub to crack the four-million total attendance barrier for the first time since 2008. Not to mention, it was the first time they had reached the milestone in franchise history.

However, the Blue Jays nailed this feat in the early 1990s. Now, they're hoping to continue boosting their numbers, and their recent success during their 2025 campaign is likely to play in their favor this year.

Toronto's Highest Attendance Was Decades Ago

Toronto Blue Jays logo | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Back in 1991, the Blue Jays started to cement themselves as serious contenders for the World Series title. By the end of their campaign, when they lost the ALCS, their total attendance was approximately 4,001,527.

Bringing their dream to fruition, they reached the Fall Classic the following year, and they watched the numbers continue to rise. After clinching their first title in 1992, their attendance landed at 4,028,318. One year later, in 1993, they secured their second World Series ring and watched their attendance skyrocket even more, amassing a high of 4,057,947. To date, this is the highest total attendance Toronto has ever experienced. From there, the numbers plummeted.

It wasn't until 2016 that the Blue Jays were able to push past the three million range, over two decades since their highest point. Since then, their totals have been riding a roller coaster.

Where Are They Now?

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

In 2025, Toronto's total attendance reached 2,849,935, placing the franchise at No. 9 in the MLB attendance rankings. For their home games, they averaged 35,184 fans per game. This was a slight increase from their 2024 number, which landed at 2,681,236.

Although this is still a stark difference from their World Series appearances in 1992 and 1993, this could very well be the start of the Blue Jays starting to climb once again. Having said that, it's incredibly unlikely that they, too, will reach the four-million attendance milestone this year, but they played a hard-fought series at the Fall Classic, inevitably drawing in more fans.

As always, there tends to be a direct correlation between winning teams and high attendance. Taking into account their aggressive offseason, it wouldn't be unrealistic to bank on the Blue Jays reaching the World Series again in their upcoming campaign. As a result, attendance will likely see a substantial increase.

