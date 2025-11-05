How Bo Bichette’s 2025 Season Stacks Up Against Baseball’s Highest-Paid Shortstops
The Toronto Blue Jays Cinderella run came to close in a heartbreaking fashion with an extra inning game seven loss in the World Series and even though that wound is incredibly fresh, there is no time to waste to start working towards next season which starts with free agency.
The biggest question on the organization's mind is surrounding their star shortstop Bo Bichette. Bichette has been adamantly clear about his wishes to stay with the team and he stated so again immediately after the Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That is what the entire Jays fan base wants as well, but he is going to cost a pretty penny.
Bichette had arguably his best season swinging a bat which helped lead the team to their first division title in a decade and an eventual trip into their first Fall Classic since 1993. He has been with the team since they started his career in the 2016 MLB draft and this is where Bichette would like to stay. Now what will it cost?
Bichette's Performance vs. Highest Paid Shortstops Around Baseball
The three highest paid shortstops right now in MLB all made more than $30,000,000 a year this year: Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, and Corey Seager. Correa's is the smallest in terms of the timeline as he signed a six-year $200m contract which he signed back in 2023. But Correa is also a third baseman now. But, for the purposes if this exercise, he'll be included.
Lindor's and Seager's deals are both for 10 years, but Lindor is paid $341 million compared to Seager's $325. So, statistically speaking, where does Bichette compare with these three?
*Note* This is looking at their stats from arguably the best season of their career prior to signing a maximum contract. Last season was that for Bichette, even though he had more hits and RBI in 2021 where he played the entire season.
2025 Bichette
2016 Correa
2018 Lindor
2016 Seager
Games Played
139
153
158
157
Runs
78
76
129
105
Total Bases
281
260
343
321
Total Hits
181
158
183
193
Doubles
44
36
42
40
Triples
1
3
2
5
Home Runs
18
20
38
26
RBI
94
96
92
72
Drawn Walks
40
75
70
54
Striekouts
91
139
107
133
Batting Average
.311
.274
.277
.308
On-Base %
.357
.361
.352
.365
Slugging %
.483
.451
.519
.512
OPS
.840
.812
.871
.877
Had Bichette played the last month of the year he would have likely surpassed 100 RBI and 20 home runs. It is clear that if the Jays want to keep him in the clubhouse it is going to cost something similar to what his fellow shortstops are making.
For argument's sake the only detriment for Bichette's cause is going to be is his injuries the last two years. He missed half of the season in 2024 with a recurring calf strain and then his knee injury in September of this year after colliding at home plate.
If the team wants to get back to the playoffs next year, let alone the World Series, they need to figure out a way to keep him — because someone will pay him if they do not.