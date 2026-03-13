CJ Van Eyk Took One for Blue Jays After Subbing for Scratched Jose Berrios

Spring training can be quite regimented, especially for pitchers. Outings are planned well in advance, even for minor leagues that won’t make the team.

Occasionally, there are scratches. Such was the case on Thursday when the Toronto Blue Jays scratched starting pitcher José Berríos from his start against the Philadelphia Phillies after an MRI revealed there was inflammation in his throwing elbow.

To take his place, Toronto selected CJ Van Eyk. He had already pitched three spring training games and had pitched well in his first two outings. It’s unlikely the Blue Jays will hold the game against the long-time pro, who should start the season at Triple-A.

CJ Van Eyk’s Fill In Game

A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

He was facing the Phillies for the second time this spring. On Feb. 21 he threw two scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and two walks against two strikeouts. That game was in Dunedin, and many of Philadelphia’s starters weren’t in the lineup.

This game was in Clearwater and even without Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, who are playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, the remaining starters were in the lineup. Van Eyk was drilled for three innings, as he gave up four hits and six runs in 2.1 innings. He gave up a home run and he hit a batter. He also walked two and struck out one.

At least its spring training for the 27-year-old who was the Blue Jays’ second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of Florida State. He was highly regarded coming out of college and Toronto paid him a $1.8 million signing bonus. But his development was derailed after he suffered an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery and eliminated his 2022 season. He only pitched in part of 2023.

He made a full return in 2024 with Double-A New Hampshire, as he pitched in 30 games with 16 starts and he went 3-8 with a 5.68 ERA. He struck out 78 and walked 38 in 95 innings. He even converted two saves in two chances and had a hold.

Last year he got to Triple-Buffalo for the first time in his career and went 6-10 with a 4.79 ERA in 27 games with 24 starts. He struck out 109 and walked 51 in 126 innings. With Buffalo he was 4-6 with a 4.94 ERA and had one save in one opportunity.

Toronto has him stretched out as a starter and he should return to Buffalo to continue his pro career, one that will likely have him on standby if the Blue Jays need a starter or long reliever at some point this season.