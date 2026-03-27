How to Watch Blue Jays on Opening Day: TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays will finally take the field on Friday with several new faces. The front office cashed in on several new pitchers and handed out a lot of money to Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers.

While several teams competed in exhibition games before Opening Day, the Blue Jays returned home after spring training and have not played since a 14-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. They'll begin a three-game series against the Athletics on Friday.

The Athletics posted a 76-86 record in 2025 and finished fourth in the American League West. Toronto is coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history, winning the A.L. East and reaching the World Series. The expectations are soaring high for manager John Schneider's team.

How to Watch Blue Jays Opening Day

Opponent: Athletics

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: Sportsnet, TVA Sports, MLB Network

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Athletics pitcher Luis Severino delivers a pitch. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Athletics: RHP Luis Severino

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman

Gausman will be making his first career Opening Day start with the Blue Jays on Friday. Per Sportsnet, Gausman said, "It's an honor...For me this is a lot more special because I've been here for 4 years. I feel like I've earned the right to get it I guess..."

Since arriving in Toronto, Gausman has made 30+ starts in each season. Last year, he posted a 3.59 ERA and threw a career-high 193 innings. The two-time All-Star struck out 189 hitters in 2025. He made three starts in spring training, but was limited to a maximum of five innings. Gausman will be facing a strong A's lineup featuring a lot of young players such as Jacob Wilson, Nick Kurtz, and Tyler Soderstrom.

Severino is entering his second season with the Athletics and will be the starter on Opening Day once again. The 31-year-old posted a 4.54 ERA with 124 strikeouts. He'll be the top arm in a A's pitching staff that lacks depth.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander reacts to striking out. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: Anthony Satander (left shoulder labral tear)

15-Day Injured List: José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), Trey Yesavage (right shoulder impingement), Shane Bieber (right shoulder inflammation), Yimi García (right elbow ulnar nerve and AC joint surgery)

Yesavage appears to be the closest to a return. Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Yesavage was "very effective" in a minor league game on Wednesday. The Blue Jays planned on ramping up Yesavage slowly heading into camp, and it appears that could be the case again.