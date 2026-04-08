Kyle Tucker Finally Discusses Free Agent Talks With Blue Jays in 2025 Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays are wrapping up their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of the 2025 World Series. The Dodgers have had the upper hand in the first two games, as they cruised to a 14-2 victory on Monday, and won 4-1 on Tuesday with manager John Schneider ejected from the game.

It's been a tough start for Schneider's team. A busy offseason solidified the high expectations for the reigning American League champions. However, injuries have swarmed nearly every position group, and it's taken a toll on the depth.

While the Blue Jays were able to address multiple needs this winter, they came up just short on the ultimate prize: Kyle Tucker. Instead, the All-Star outfielder inked a four-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers, further deepening the wound Toronto fans had felt from Los Angeles.

Kyle Tucker Explains Blue Jays Pitch in Free Agency

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks to the media. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic outlined Tucker's thought process during this massive decision. Per Bannon, Tucker said, "I never counted them out until something was done. I was looking forward to whichever team I eventually ended up signing with. Obviously, they have great fans, a great stadium and a really good team."

Tucker got a tour of Toronto's Player Development Complex in Florida and had a lot of offseason Zoom calls with the team. Per Bannon, even the Blue Jays' players got involved in the Tucker recruitment.

Ernie Clement flew down to Florida for a round of golf and to answer any questions Tucker had about the Blue Jays. His former teammates with the Houston Astros, George Springer and Myles Straw, also offered to help Tucker answer any questions.

Toronto's friendly approach almost swayed Tucker to join the Blue Jays. A league source says Toronto offered a 10-year, $350 million deal, while the Dodgers and New York Mets offered shorter deals with higher per-year salaries. Ultimately, it came down to location.

Per Bannon, Tucker said, "I was just trying to make the most of the rest of my career. You don't play this game forever, so I was trying to make the most out of it wherever I felt the best landing spot was for me and my family. That was California."

How the Blue Jays Outfield Has Fared Without Tucker

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho hits a double. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Obviously, fans would've loved to see Tucker in a Blue Jays uniform. That ultimately didn't come to fruition, so Toronto pivoted.

They swung a trade with the Astros to acquire outfielder Jesús Sánchez, and the results have been great so far. Sánchez has been consistent in a lineup that has struggled overall. Daulton Varsho has gotten off to a sluggish start, and Addison Barger is currently on the injured list.

However, Toronto has a lot of depth in that position group, and they should get solid production all around as the season progresses. Tucker has slashed .268/.354/.366 with a home run and eight RBIs in a Dodger uniform.