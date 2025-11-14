Reunion With Starting Pitcher Makes Sense for Blue Jays in Free Agency

The offseason has officially begun for the Toronto Blue Jays, and the team will be hoping to make some slight improvements and to retain some talent for another run at a World Series.

After coming up so close to winning a championship, the Blue Jays know that they have what it takes to win it all. There will be a number of key free agents for the team that they will have to make decisions on, but a good chunk of the core is in place.

All eyes this winter will be on what they do with free agent shortstop Bo Bichette, and that will dictate which direction the team likely will have to go in this offseason. If they are able to re-sign the All-Star slugger, it isn’t going to be cheap. He will more than likely warrant a $200 million deal, and that means the team will have to be mindful of how much they spend elsewhere.

One area that they will have to address is the starting rotation. The team was fortunate that Shane Bieber elected to opt in to his deal, but there is still one spot that will be up for grabs. With two free agents in Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer, the team would be wise to reunite with one of them.

Reunion With Bassitt Makes Sense

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While there will be a plethora of starting pitching options available for Toronto to pursue this winter, it would be a little surprising if they made a splash for their rotation and brought back Bichette. A reunion with Bassitt would provide them with an affordable option that has proven he can pitch well for the team.

In 2025 with Toronto, the right-hander totaled an 11-9 record and 3.96 ERA. He was able to make 30 starts and pitched 170 innings at 36 years old. Bassitt is showing no signs of slowing down and has been able to eat innings effectively.

With his success since coming to the Blue Jays, a one-year reunion makes a lot of sense for both sides. Furthermore, he has shown a willingness to go out of the bullpen and help in whatever way he can during the recent postseason run.

While he might not be a front-line starter, he has been a steady force on the mound and should come back to help the team finish what they started in 2025. Adding the right-hander to the back end of the rotation would create a solid unit going into the campaign.

More Toronto Blue Jays News: