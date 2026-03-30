Upcoming Matchups Could Give Blue Jays Early Edge in AL East Race

The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off their season in grand fashion, sweeping the Athletics out of Toronto and starting their American League championship defense on the right foot. It took the whole team to achieve the sweep, especially against an Athletics team that continues to improve.

But now for the Blue Jays, they turn their attention to who's next on the schedule, and if there were a perfect way to start the season, it's by sweeping the Athletics (check), and then having two three-game series against the Colorado Rockies (starting Monday) and hitting the road to take on the Chicago White Sox.

How the Jays Can Create Distance in the AL East

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) during an at-bat. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays continue their homestand against the worst team in baseball as of last season, the Rockies. Although Colorado has made veteran additions to their franchise, this still feels like a team far away from competing anytime soon.

This only works in favor of the Blue Jays. Across the three-game series with the Athletics, Toronto scored 16 runs, whereas the Rockies scored seven runs against the Miami Marlins altogether, losing all three games. The pitching and offense are clearly in the Jays' corner.

Players like Vladimir Guerrero, George Springer, Kazuma Okamoto, Daulton Varsho, Ernie Clement, so on and so forth, are ions better than the best players in Colorado, not to mention all the named hitters hit very well. Something the Rockies' pitching staff might not be ready for.

Continuing the season at home for the next three games is also key to the Blue Jays creating distance in the AL East, because anything can happen when playing at Coors Field. If Toronto can come away with another sweep, they'll be sitting pretty heading into Chicago.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrate a win over the Athletics. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The White Sox will host the Blue Jays for their home opener on Thursday, April 2. What makes Toronto primed to earn a 9-0 record to begin the season, should they sweep Colorado, is that the White Sox's pitching staff isn't elite compared to Toronto's offense.

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the White Sox in the opening series, and now Chicago will take on the Miami Marlins before seeing the Blue Jays. They will quickly get a reality check when going up against Toronto, the offense and pitching are out-matching the first three series opponents of the year for the Jays.

Continuing their success by hitting in the clutch, scoring a handful of runs, and dominating on the mound, which they did opening weekend by setting a new record, the American League will be hard to win with the Blue Jays still on the hunt.