Vladimir Guerrero Jr Upended the WBC MVP Conversation With Another Jaw-Dropping Play

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in the prime of his elite career, and he's blossoming into an all-world player before our very eyes. In the second inning of the Dominican Republic's run-rule affair with Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic on Friday night, Vladdy Jr was elite-again.

Guerrero reached base on a walk to lead off the inning, and Junior Caminero doubled two batters later. Guerrero has never been known for his speed, not that scoring from first base at 245 pounds is an easy feat anyway.

He's in the 26th percentile in sprint speed, to give you an idea of where he stands, but that didn't matter on Friday night. The Blue Jays phenom trucked around the bases with no intention to be held up while Korea's left fielder Jahmai Jones gathered the ball.

Guerrero was rounding third base while Jones was throwing the ball in. All seemed lost, Guerrero was going to be gunned down at the dish- nope. As the relay throw was a few feet off-line, Vladdy Jr dove headfirst toward the top of the plate while catcher Dom Won Park dove toward Vladdy, SAFE was the call.

The Blue Jays First Baseman Showed Off Some Elite Athleticism in the WBC Quarterfinals

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. freak athlete. pic.twitter.com/5pANXMIhf3 — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) March 13, 2026

This incredible play not only scored Team Dominican Republic's first run of the night, but set the tone of the 10-0 route Team Korea endured. This DR team seems unbeatable, and Toronto's star is in the midst of all the madness. The next inning, Guerrero doubled home Juan Soto, because why would he not?

Through four games in the WBC, Guerrero is batting .500/.529/1.071 and has outhit every full-time DR player this WBC. After withdrawing from the 2023 WBC due to a late injury, Vladdy is making himself known on the sport's biggest global stage for the first time.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr Is Making a Real Case To Be the WBC MVP

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His success has helped the absurdly stacked Dominican Republic team to reach the semi-finals against another stacked, yet highly dysfunctional Team USA.

Vladdy Jr is also unsurprisingly out-hitting every other Blue Jay player in the WBC. A close second in average alone is Ismael Munguia for Team Nicaragua. The Blue Jays farm hand batted .429 before the team disembarked from the tournament.

Guerrero is not only performing at a high level, but shifting focus from the disappointing ending of the 2025 season to excitement for 2026. The Blue Jays added many exciting pieces this offseason, but none will compare to the pure joy and optimism Vladdy Jr produces in Toronto.

He's making a true case to be the MVP of the entire tournament, but only if he continues to produce and take care of business this weekend.