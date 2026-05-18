Probable Pitchers Revealed for Blue Jays’ Huge Series Against Yankees

It isn't an ideal time for the Toronto Blue Jays to be taking on one of the best teams in baseball as they head into the belly of the beast that is Yankee Stadium. Toronto has to figure out a way to win shorthanded, or they will find themselves in a hole nobody wants to think about.

Luckily, the team does have some momentum rolling from their first series this road trip, as the Jays took down the Detroit Tigers, who had been pretty tough to beat at home. But a four-game stretch against the New York Yankees this season is a bit of a different tale.

The Yankees' pitching staff is the best all-around that the Jays have faced on a road trip recently, but the Blue Jays' arms have been nothing but respectable this season, and even though Kevin Gausman isn't available, they have a lot to offer through the heart of the rotation that is due back up.

Probable Matchups Against the Yankees

Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

If anybody has come through for the Jays in a much-needed way, it is Patrick Corbin. Corbin isn't blowing by guys, but he is in complete control and keeping the runs off the board. Toronto has had a chance to win every single time he has stepped out onto the mound.

Mon, May 18 • 7:05 PM EDT: Patrick Corbin vs. Ryan Weathers

Tue, May 19 • 7:05 PM EDT: Dylan Cease vs. Will Warren

Wed, May 20 • 7:05 PM EDT: Trey Yesavage vs. Cam Schlittler

Thu, May 21 • 7:05 PM EDT: TBD vs. Carlos Rodon

The matchups weigh in favor of the Blue Jays significantly in one game- Cease vs. Warren. Cease has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. Tuesday has to be a W for Toronto.

Having Yesavage back in the lineup has been a weight off the starting rotation's shoulders, but make no mistake, he has his work cut out for him against Schlittler. This will be a pitching battle of the ages, and should be the lowest-scoring game of the series.

Trey Yesavage's return for the @BlueJays? Seems like old (playoff) times 😤



5 1/3 | 4 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 3 K



MLB's No. 9 prospect throws 50 strikes on 74 pitches and allows just three hard-hit balls. pic.twitter.com/ZEbf9RckKA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 29, 2026

Both Yesavage and Schlittler have sub-2.00 ERAs. Schlittler's is just with a bigger sample size since he has been pitching all season.

Just splitting this series would be a monumental win as the Blue Jays head back to Toronto to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles. They are trying to buy time until guys like Addison Barger can get back.

However, first things first, the Yankees.