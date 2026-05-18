Probable Pitchers Revealed for Blue Jays’ Huge Series Against Yankees
In this story:
It isn't an ideal time for the Toronto Blue Jays to be taking on one of the best teams in baseball as they head into the belly of the beast that is Yankee Stadium. Toronto has to figure out a way to win shorthanded, or they will find themselves in a hole nobody wants to think about.
Luckily, the team does have some momentum rolling from their first series this road trip, as the Jays took down the Detroit Tigers, who had been pretty tough to beat at home. But a four-game stretch against the New York Yankees this season is a bit of a different tale.
The Yankees' pitching staff is the best all-around that the Jays have faced on a road trip recently, but the Blue Jays' arms have been nothing but respectable this season, and even though Kevin Gausman isn't available, they have a lot to offer through the heart of the rotation that is due back up.
Probable Matchups Against the Yankees
If anybody has come through for the Jays in a much-needed way, it is Patrick Corbin. Corbin isn't blowing by guys, but he is in complete control and keeping the runs off the board. Toronto has had a chance to win every single time he has stepped out onto the mound.
Mon, May 18 • 7:05 PM EDT: Patrick Corbin vs. Ryan Weathers
Tue, May 19 • 7:05 PM EDT: Dylan Cease vs. Will Warren
Wed, May 20 • 7:05 PM EDT: Trey Yesavage vs. Cam Schlittler
Thu, May 21 • 7:05 PM EDT: TBD vs. Carlos Rodon
The matchups weigh in favor of the Blue Jays significantly in one game- Cease vs. Warren. Cease has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. Tuesday has to be a W for Toronto.
Having Yesavage back in the lineup has been a weight off the starting rotation's shoulders, but make no mistake, he has his work cut out for him against Schlittler. This will be a pitching battle of the ages, and should be the lowest-scoring game of the series.
Both Yesavage and Schlittler have sub-2.00 ERAs. Schlittler's is just with a bigger sample size since he has been pitching all season.
Just splitting this series would be a monumental win as the Blue Jays head back to Toronto to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles. They are trying to buy time until guys like Addison Barger can get back.
However, first things first, the Yankees.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.