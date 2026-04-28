Ranking Top Closers in Blue Jays History, Led by World Series Champion

The Toronto Blue Jays' 50th season is upon us, and the closer position is the talk of the organization at the moment.

Admittedly, it may not be for great reasons. Jeff Hoffman's early season struggles have prompted manager John Schneider to institute a closer-by-committee approach to the ninth inning role, beginning with Louis Varland locking down two weekend saves over the Cleveland Guardians (albeit not without some drama on Saturday).

While Toronto doesn't have the richest history when it comes to great closers (Hoffman remains just three saves shy of 10th all-time for the Blue Jays), they've had a few formidable game-enders on the mound, as this top-five list will illustrate.

But first, a few noteworthy honorable mentions. Mike Timlin was an all-time reliever for the club and secured their first-ever World Series win in 1992, but only recorded 52 saves in Toronto. Casey Janssen was a very solid high-leverage reliever for many years, but was never considered an elite closer. Meanwhile, B.J. Ryan was widely considered a failed free agent signing despite saving 75 games in his Blue Jays' career.

Without further ado, here is the top five:

5) Roberto Osuna

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Given the murky circumstances of Roberto Osuna's departure from Toronto, it's easy to forget how formidable he was as the young, upstart closer on the club's 2015 and 2016 playoff teams.

Nothing will erase Osuna's arrest and subsequent suspension on domestic violence charges that expedited his departure from the franchise in 2018. However, 75 saves between 2016 and 2017, plus two stellar playoff runs with the Blue Jays, warrant inclusion in the top-five. Just don't expect the team to honor him at any point.

4) Billy Koch

#TBT to 1999, and Billy Koch setting an American League and franchise record for saves by a rookie with 31. pic.twitter.com/hNEPrCaKYm — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 21, 2016

One of the most hyped MLB debuts in Blue Jays' history, Billy Koch came up as a fireballing phenom and quickly gained a following for his powerful arsenal and an intimidating look that included a signature billy goat-style goatee. He only spent three seasons in Toronto, but each year yielded 30-plus saves and gave him an even 100 as a member of the organization.

3) Jordan Romano

Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

It's been a rocky few seasons for Jordan Romano, culminating in the 33-year-old being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Even though the Blue Jays are unlikely to have any interest in a reunion after the right-hander pitched to a 10.13 ERA over 11 appearances, his legacy with the franchise is undeniable.

Romano was a true homegrown success story for Toronto. Born in nearby Markham, Ontario, he worked his way through the system after being drafted in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Installed as the full-time closer in 2021, he would collect 105 saves for the club over six seasons, including two All-Star appearances.

2) Duane Ward

Former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Duane Ward | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

None of Osuna, Koch or Romano had particularly long tenures with the Blue Jays. That, however, is not the case with Duane Ward, who was acquired by the club during his rookie year in 1986 and subsequently spent all nine of his career seasons in Toronto.

Over that time, Ward progressed from a shaky situational reliever into a trusted set-up guy and then into a lights-out closer in his own right. As part of the team's back-to-back World Series championships, he starred as a trusted, high-leverage reliever in 1992 by sporting a 1.95 ERA across more than 100 innings and then anchored the bullpen in 1993 with 45 saves and a 2.13 ERA for his first and only All-Star nomination.

1) Tom Henke

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tom Henke | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The only reason that Ward didn't assume the closer's role earlier on in his Blue Jays' tenure was the looming presence of Tom Henke, the best closer in franchise history. It's been 34 years since he helped the organization to its first World Series trophy and then left via free agency, but there still has yet to be another end-of-the-bullpen pitching force like "the Terminator."

Henke collected a total of 217 career saves in Toronto, still holding the franchise record while sitting nearly 100 saves above any other Blue Jay. That includes four seasons of over 30 saves, an All-Star appearance and a sensational five-save postseason showing along the way to the 1992 World Series.

There is still ample room for an aspiring closer to work his way up the all-time franchise rankings, but catching Henke - especially after so many years - might be a bridge too far.