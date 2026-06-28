Blue Jays Rookie Sean Keys' Debut Success Masked by Another Home Loss

It is never an ideal situation when a player is called up to the majors simply because the offense is struggling, but make no mistake, Sean Keys has earned every minute of playing time for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays have been begging for some elite power, and that has been Keys since his promotion to Triple-A. However, it isn't fair to expect him to do the same right off the bat, but it sure is promising to see how he did Saturday afternoon against the Texas Rangers.

As a rookie, certain milestones have to be celebrated, no matter how well or not they are doing on the field. Some of that includes first hit, RBI, homer, walk, etc. Once the player reaches one, it becomes easier to get the rest.

Sean Keys collects his first Major League hit with his family in the stands! pic.twitter.com/10m55qPZEX — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2026

Those moments should be documented as Keys has worked his whole life towards this, and some of that came to be Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre as he hit a splitter low and outside of the zone.

That marked his first hit, but also made it possible for Keys to cross home plate for his first run score up in the major leagues. After he singled, Ernie Clement hit his third of the game, followed by an Andres Gimenez RBI, and Keys would get to cross the dish.

Despite checking off some career firsts, the Blue Jays went on to lose this seven to four, their fifth loss in a row after finally finding themselves dead even with the .500 line.

What Has Happened During This Five Game Skid

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches to the Rangers during the second inning at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Since returning to Canada for their homestand, Toronto is 1-6, and while it isn't fair to point one finger at an area that is struggling more than another, it is hard to miss the absolute implosion of the starting rotation.

This means a few different things:

They are always playing from behind. The bullpen is being used way too much and too often simply because the starters are giving no depth. A lot more pressure is put on an already struggling offense. Kevin Gausman has forgotten how to throw a baseball

It is hard to fathom the last two starts for Gausman, one of which was a career-worst outing after allowing seven runs in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs. Now, that wasn't a part of this homestand, but again difficult to miss after his most recent start that did lead to an L.

Gausman had the opener against the Rangers, and while the damage wasn't as bad, he allowed six runs in a matter of three innings as the Cubs logged 10 hits and drew four walks against the team's veteran ace.

The struggles that this ballclub is now facing have ultimately nothing to do with Keys, however, and no matter how long their sucker has been in the dirt, they need to celebrate and soak in the moments for Keys.