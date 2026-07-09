Stuffed Dragon Has Blue Jays Offense Exploding in Last Two Games

Offensive struggles have not been in short supply for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are one of the worst in baseball statistically with runners in scoring position. It doesn't matter how good a pitching staff is, because if they can't score runs, they don't win games.

So, a lot of losing has been happening for the reigning American League champions, as this season is a measly few inches from lost. However, it definitely isn't that far gone just yet, as they just finally found some pride for themselves and broke open offensively.

It started Tuesday afternoon after the Jays were just shut out for back-to-back games, followed by an 11-1 loss, and going into game 2 with the San Francisco Giants, it was apparent that something had changed.

The first grand slam of Kazuma Okamoto’s career 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HFdNnvjpAq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2026

But it wasn't after the three-run bomb from an unsuspecting Jonatan Clase, but instead what came to be once he returned to the dugout: a stuffed dragon on a stick and the red, Canada Day-only home run jacket.

The two were both new to the team, but they said they wanted to mix things up until it worked, so that was the next effort, apparently, and the right one. It wasn't sure, however, if the same would follow for the series finale, but it did.

Instead of waiting until the second inning to step on the throttle, the Jays were up 5-0 by the time the first came to a close, highlighted by a grand slam from Kazuma Okamoto, First career grand slam, first time waving the dragon around the dugout.

Then, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally got to personally take part in the latest honor as he finally hit his first home run in weeks, complemented by George Springer taking the victory lap in the next at-bat.

There was a lot of action for the dragon Wednesday afternoon.

What the Little Dragon Represents

Blue Jays right fielder Jonatan Clase (8) celebrates his single beside first base coach Mark Budzinski (53) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Wednesday's victory, Hazel Mae spoke during the broadcast about what the deal is with their new furry friend. Well, he represents the importance of fearlessness. They cannot keep hitting just to make contact, but hit to do some damage.

Well, that is definitely the case so far. The Jays put up nine in their win on Tuesday and had the masterful first inning that propelled them past the Giants and All-Star Logan Webb, no less. Now, they finally have some momentum and can salvage this road trip.

Toronto's time away from home isn't over as they will now take on the San Diego Padres, and while the playoffs might still seem a long way off, they cannot afford to fall any further behind in the wild card race.

That being said, the red homer jacket and the dragon are going to have to stay put.