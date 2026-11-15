Teruaki Sato Could Be Blue Jays’ Next Big Japanese Success

The Toronto Blue Jays’ interest in the Japanese market is not surprising, as third baseman Kazuma Okamoto made a major impact after making his debut this year, leading the league’s worst offense in runs scored with 2.5 bWAR, 648 runs — an average of 4.00 per game — while also setting a franchise rookie record with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs.

According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on Saturday, the Blue Jays are among at least seven teams that are also interested in Hanshin Tigers hitter Teruaki Sato, who just won the Triple Crown in Nippon Professional Baseball with 39 home runs, 106 RBIs, and a .306 batting average.

Sato, 27, also scored 100 runs for the first time in his six-season career, posting the highest wRC+ of his career at 196. The lack of power was one of the main problems the Jays faced, along with poor offense against left-handed pitchers and inconsistencies with runners in scoring position.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sato has hit at least 20 home runs in five of his six seasons in NPB, including his career-high 40 last year, but the point that has caught my attention the most has been the improvement in his BABIP, from .323 to .370 this year, as he has been a .300 hitter as a professional.

Along with the improvements in contact, he also slightly increased his walk rate for the second consecutive year, posting 11.1%, moving a little further away from the aggressive hitter who accumulated 7.3% in 2024, when he hit 16 home runs, the lowest total of his career.

Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8). Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has also been very interesting, and I think it brings us closer to the difference the Triple Crown made for Sato, as he finished with the same .302 ISO (Isolated Power) over these last two seasons. ISO is basically the subtraction of slugging percentage minus batting average, a simple statistic that brings us closer to a hitter’s ability to generate more power than contact.

His career average has been .221 and, although it was the same in 2025 and 2026, there were significant differences, with much more progress in his contact, batting .306 compared to .277, and a .609 slugging percentage, higher than .579.

Sato’s Compatibility with Blue Jays

Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8). Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, I really love the idea, especially because of the fact that Sato could mainly add consistent production to a Jays lineup that finished with the fewest home runs and runs scored in the last 20 seasons of 162 games (the period between 2006 and 2026, not including the 2020 season, which was shortened to 60 games because of the pandemic).

In that span, the 2026 Jays also finished with the worst walk rate (7.6%), the lowest slugging percentage (.381), and the third-worst on-base percentage (.310), so the production problems were not related only to the lack of power or to the fact that Toronto relies absolutely on contact, as they also did not have fast baserunners and have been the third team with the fewest stolen bases (152) in all of baseball over these last two years.

Hanshin Tigers third baseman Teruaki Sato (8). Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each of those major recent problems is part of the urgent needs the Jays will have to address this winter to improve their offense, and they are also why Sato stands out as one of the best options on the free-agent market.

Although he has been mostly a third baseman throughout his career — accumulating 71.3% of his 6,901⅓ innings at the position — Sato has also played 261 games as a right fielder, although he has not done so regularly since playing 115 games (80 starts) and accumulating 759⅓ innings in 2022.

Hanshin Tigers third baseman Teruaki Sato (8). Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, his best defensive numbers as a right fielder came in 2021, when he started 99 games and committed only three errors in 178 defensive chances over 815⅔ innings. It was also his best year in terms of Range Factor, at 1.93, well above the 1.73 he averaged the following year.

However, with the return of Addison Barger or the expectation that the Jays will pursue Seiya Suzuki, Sato will probably find his best place in left field, where he has played only one game and nine innings as a professional throughout his entire career.

That is one of the points that raises the most doubts, since his defense has not been elite, although his biggest problems have been his inconsistencies at third base.

According to the data available at FanGraphs, Sato finished 2026 with 19 errors and a .934 fielding percentage in 125 games, after his best defensive year, with .977 and just six errors in 111 games in 2025.

That terrible season marked the third time in the last four years that Sato committed at least 19 errors, including his worst mark, with 23 in 2024. His Range Factor also fell from an average of 2.37 between 2021 and 2025 to just 2.16 this year.

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider (36). Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto has not been able to count on an impact left fielder over the last three seasons, during which Davis Schneider occupied the position most of the time with 552 plate appearances, leaving a puzzling .189/.315/.359 offensive line, with a 95 wRC+ in 177 games. No other player recorded more than 200 plate appearances over that span.

So, at this point, it is clear that the Jays see a major advantage in bringing in Sato to reinforce the outfield, where they would move him away from his problems at third base and give him the opportunity to focus better on offense, where his undeniable talent could become a revelation.