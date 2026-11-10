Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Free Agent Hitter to $120 Million Contract

The Toronto Blue Jays have not been hesitant to invest in their lineup. They have made several substantial investments, trying to keep this team at the top level. One recent prediction links the Blue Jays to one of baseball’s most consistent free-agent hitters.

Sports Illustrated’s Will Laws predicts Toronto will sign former Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki to a five-year, $120 million contract this offseason.

The prediction appeared in Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top 40 MLB free agents. Within that ranking, Suzuki was the fifth-best player who would be available in free agency. Curiously, he was the top-rated hitter with Major League experience.

Certainly the Blue Jays need an offensive weapon after what the team produced in 2026. Toronto was ranked last in MLB in runs scored and home runs, while ending up fourth-worst in the league in runners in scoring position. Overall, the organization finished with a very disappointing 79-83.

For a team looking to rebound from all that, Suzuki would be a significant addition.

Suzuki Provides Offensive Consistency

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suzuki has established consistency on offense within Major League Baseball.

Over the past four seasons, he has averaged 25 home runs, all while producing an .833 OPS. He set a career-high on-base percentage in 2026 at .368.

That kind of consistency and production would be very attractive to the Blue Jays.

After going all the way to the World Series in 2025, this team entered 2026 with expectations of at least returning to the postseason. That didn’t happen. The offense kept them near the bottom of the division all season.

Should Toronto make a move, Suzuki would be a valuable addition to the middle of the lineup to complement Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kazuma Okamoto. The team has to have high hopes that Guerrero Jr. will turn his season-long slump around in 2027.

Suzuki is not just offense either. The 32-year-old recorded 14 defensive runs saved in 2026 and also earned Gold Glove finalist recognition for the first time in his career.

Would a $120 Million Commitment Make Sense?

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays already have some substantial commitments on their books and some of those haven’t really produced. Starting with Anthony Santander, Guerrero and Dylan Cease.

Santander is expected to return from injury in 2027 and that will complicate the outfield picture even more. Addison Barger should also factor into Toronto’s future plans.

Adding Suzuki would give the team more power and offense in general, but it would also require manager John Schneider to adjust playing time and roster lineups.

The biggest question is always about money (or it seems like it is), and in this case, that would certainly be a factor. How much financial flexibility does Toronto need to keep to solve other problems on the roster? Pitching depth, for instance.

The appeal to add a hitter of Suzuki’s caliber is understandable. The Blue Jays need more power and a more dependable offense. But, a $120 million investment would have to do more than just improve the team for 2027, it would need to help for several seasons beyond.

Whether or not Toronto will take a swing at the 32-year-old power hitter in free agency will say a lot about their offseason plans.