Blue Jays Expected to Meet and Be in the Mix For Japanese Phenom Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays have made strong pushes for Japanese stars over the years. Toronto made a major push for Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki before they signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It also pursued Tatsuya Imai last year before he signed with the Houston Astros.

The Blue Jays appear to be making another push for a potential star. Per Francys Romero, Toronto is expected to meet with Japanese 18-year-old pitching prospect Shoki Oda. Oda met with several teams on Thursday and will have another round with teams on Friday.

Oda has star talent written all over him.

Why Signing Oda Would Be a Massive Win

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oda was a first-round pick in the Nippon Professional Baseball Draft, but plans to forgo the NPB and pursue multiple opportunities, either signing with an MLB team as an international free agent or attending an American college.

Oda is 6'1, and his fastball can reach 97 mph. According to Michael Clair of MLB.com, Oda gave up one run and struck out seven Chinese Taipei hitters in the U-18 World Cup Qualifiers. Oda featured a slew of secondary pitches, including a slider, curveball, changeup, splitter, and a cutter.

Unlike other Japanese stars who have recently arrived, Oda would be a developmental project for Toronto. The Blue Jays would likely push him through the minor leagues before he's ready for the big leagues. That element is critical. Oda will go where he feels he can develop into an ace.

Toronto finally landed a Japanese star in Kazuma Okamoto last offseason. The Blue Jays' third baseman hit 33 home runs and had 92 RBIs in his rookie season. Okamoto quickly became Toronto's biggest offensive contributor.

But it's more than just landing a talented player. The Blue Jays can quickly establish themselves as a familiar brand in Asia, just like the Dodgers. One player can suddenly attract a new audience who loves baseball and can open up new marketing opportunities.

Oda isn't guaranteed to succeed in the MLB, but he has the arsenal to be unstoppable. If Toronto lands Oda, it's a low-risk move, but the reward could be franchise-altering. He could be a valuable arm in the Blue Jays' starting rotation.

On Friday, Oda is also expected to meet with the St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, and New York Yankees. According to Romero, he has already met with the Texas Rangers, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the New York Mets.

Oda can sign with any team on Jan. 15, 2027, when the international signing period opens. However, the possible lockout could cancel the signing period.