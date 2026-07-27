Kevin Gausman Reveals How He Feels About Potential Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays fell in another three-game series, this time to the Boston Red Sox while on the road. The loss puts them 10 games under .500 and continues to diminish their hope of a realistic playoff push.

With that, the Blue Jays have lost four series in a row and bring to light what the front office needs to do with the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline: Sell. The reigning American League champions haven't lived up to the hype going into the season, and while it's difficult to admit, selling is what's best for the future.

A ton of fan favorites could see themselves on the trade block, primarily veterans on expiring contracts. One of the biggest names to watch for Toronto is starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, who leads the current pitching staff in the rotation.

Trading away your ace is a big deal for what the plans are for the future, and while Toronto doesn't need to rebuild, they do need to retool, and Gausman allows for that option to happen. However, the former two-time All-Star has made his feelings clear, with August 3 getting closer each day.

Gausman's Thoughts

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches at Wrigley Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Gausman's latest comments stand on the trade deadline, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com on X (formerly Twitter).

“I hope I don’t go anywhere. I don’t want to go anywhere. That would be my wish, and that would mean that we’re playing good baseball. But I also realize it’s a business. Whatever happens, it’s kind of out of my control.”

Gausman's comments haven't wavered since his name came up in trade deadline candidates, but as he mentions, the front office has to do what is best for business. The Blue Jays haven't been playing good baseball, and it feels like time has run out for them to warrant being buyers rather than sellers.

Gausman holds a 4-10 record with a 4.51 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched. Additionally, he's struck out 123 batters, which ranks in a 25th-place tie, while his 1.27 WHIP ranks 45th. Against the Red Sox on Sunday, Gausman went six innings, allowing three runs, five hits, and six strikeouts.

Even if the Blue Jays go into Washington to take on the Nationals and sweep them, heading back to Rogers Centre for a quick three-game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals, things still aren't good enough for Gausman to stay in Toronto.

On top of that, the Blue Jays revealed which teams Gausman couldn't be traded to, as part of his contract. That kind of information wouldn't come out if the front office weren't shopping him.