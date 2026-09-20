Blue Jays Take Another Brutal Hit as Superstars Deal with Injury Scares

To say the wheels have completely fallen off the rails for the Toronto Blue Jays would be putting it lightly. The Jays went from in full control of their 2026 destiny to now needing a miracle to still be playing baseball next month and part of that is due to a very fatigued pitching staff.

Near the middle of the season, the praise was, and still is, incredibly high for the guys on the bump for Toronto, but there was concern that they couldn't keep up the pace. Well, it appears that the overworked pitchers have finally caught up to them.

Dylan Cease has been dealing with shoulder fatigue over the last couple of weeks, and after getting roughed up against the Texas Rangers Friday night, he flew back to Canada for an MRI. There is no news yet as to what is going on, but the team announced he won't be making his next scheduled start, which was supposed to be Wednesday.

In a perfect world, or even one where the starting rotation isn't held together with glue, Cease could have asked for extra days' rest, but there has literally been nobody else to step in and step up as most are on the dreaded injured list.

Then, there is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who has had his fair share of struggles this season who was forced out of the game early on Sunday in Arlington after making a spectacular defensive play.

Later on, SportsNet reporter Hazel Mae stated that Guerrero Jr. was pulled after the top of the fourth inning with lower back tightness. This is an issue that has given him fits off and on for most of the summer, which opens speculation about shutting him down for the final week of the season.

If Vladdy isn't at 100%, which, clearly, by his production, he is not, then the Blue Jays should hand over the reins at first base to Sean Keys, who finally got some reps in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Rangers, where he reached in all three of his at-bats, highlighted by a two-out RBI double.

If Vladdy Goes to IL That Opens Up the Needed Spot for Yesavage

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on during the first inning against the Rangers. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday, the Jays are going to need to make a roster move to bring back Trey Yesavage, who is all set to take on a bulk role for what will be another bullpen game. Yesavage was sidelined for six weeks after having undergone knee surgery, but is ready to return.

Guerrero Jr. has proven that this is just going to be a down year, and he is not breaking out of his five-month-long slump. Shut him down, and let the young gun take over.