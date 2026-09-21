What Blue Jays Starting Lineup Should Look like Moving into Final Week

It has been quite a devastating week for the Toronto Blue Jays who entered play on Monday in full control of their playoff destiny, but then dropped two of three to both the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers.

Things continued to get worse for the ballclub as Dylan Cease has had an injury scare as his shoulder has been fatigued over the course of the last couple of weeks, so he flew back to Toronto to get an MRI on Saturday.

Then, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left during the final game of the series on Sunday in Arlington at the top of the fourth inning with lower back tightness per MLB.com, an issue that he has battled periodically throughout the season.

That being said, Vladdy's season should be over. There is no time left for him to break out of his five-month slump, and it is time for him to head to the injured list to regroup for next season. This is a team game, but the mismanagement of Guerrero has likely cost them a postseason berth.

But, their first baseman isn't the only one who should sit down for the rest of September, as the decline of Ernie Clement in the second half is one that will be studied this offseason as his OPS is nearly 240 points lower after the All-Star break.

Had there not been other options to replace either Guerrero Jr. or Clement then it isn't as much of a decision, but a pair of young guns are ready to step in and take their place.

Every Day Starting Lineup Suggestion for Final Week of Action

Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman (21) hits a single against the Rangers. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving forward, it should be Sean Keys who takes over the reins at first base, but things will get flip flopped if there is ever a lefty on the hill, which would also remove Josh Smith as the pair of lefties can't step out there. So, for argument's sake, let's say there is a righty on the mound.

CF Brett Bateman RF Nathan Lukes C Alejandro Kirk 3B Kazuma Okamoto 1B Sean Keys DH George Springer LF Josh Smith SS Andres Gimenez 2B Charles McAdoo

Nobody has solidified himself in his spot in the starting order than Brett Bateman, who has been a desperately needed answered prayer, and with how well Kazuma Okamoto has swung the bat this season, having him in the cleanup spot seemingly makes more sense.

Now, if a lefty does come to the hill, Myles Straw would replace Josh Smith, and utility man Davis Schneider would suit up at third, with Okamoto sliding over to first. Let the players who are in a bit of a groove get some regular day at-bats.

The definition of insanity is continuing to do things the same way over and over while expecting different results. Well, it has been an insanity all year long. Guerrero's injury might force manager John Schneider's hand, but changes to the hitting order should have come long before the final week of the season.

There is nothing to lose now, so let the kids go to work and lead the lineup like they did Sunday afternoon to avoid a sweep in Arlington.