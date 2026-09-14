Where Blue Jays Playoff Odds Stand Before Tigers Series

Can you feel it? With each passing day, we get closer to postseason baseball. If the season ended today, the Toronto Blue Jays would be on the outside looking in. Thankfully, 12 games remain to fix that.

The Blue Jays are coming off a massive series win over the Baltimore Orioles. On Saturday, the offense provided the bullpen seven runs of support. Sunday's 8-1 win saw Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run at Rogers Centre this season.

As Toronto wraps up a six-game home stand, let's take a look at where they stand in the American League wild-card standings.

Updated Playoff Odds and Wild-Card Standings

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease pitches. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the week, the Blue Jays are 75-75 after a 3-3 week. The Cleveland Guardians (76-74) still occupy the final wild-card spot and lead Toronto by one game. The Texas Rangers (74-76) are two games back, and the Orioles (72-78) are four games behind.

According to FanGraphs, the Blue Jays have a 43.1 percent chance of making the playoffs. That is a 4.5 percent increase from last week.

It's also worth noting that the American League West and the American League Central are undecided. The Houston Astros (75-75) lead the A.L. West by one game and the Chicago White Sox (76-73) lead the A.L. Central by a half-game. So, Houston and Chicago could factor into the wild-card race as well.

The Blue Jays helped their postseason odds by winning the series against Baltimore. Guerrero Jr.'s first home run at home was a massive weight lifted off his shoulders. But Guerrero said he's focused on the team, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com

"This feels great, but right now it's about winning and the team," Guerrero Jr. said through interpreter Hector Lebron. "That's my focus right now, just trying to win some games. I'm very proud of my team that we were able to win this game against a good team like Baltimore."

What's Next?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Soriano throws a pitch. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto will host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series. This is the second-to-last home series of the year. Jose Soriano and Max Scherzer are the announced probables for that series.

Then, the Blue Jays will head over to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers. Texas has the tiebreaker, but this is a huge series for both sides. A series loss could spell trouble for either team.

Toronto didn't make up any ground last week, but they're still in a good spot. They may need help from other teams, but John Schneider's group must focus on what they can control: Winning ball games.