Blue Jays Leave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Out of Starting Lineup Against Marlins

The series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Pittsburgh Pirates had all of the momentum in the world swinging in favor of the Jays as they were looking for a sweep as well as their fifth win in a row.

Dylan Cease was on the hill, the offense was starting to find some momentum, and Toronto was finally looking like the '25 Blue Jays despite a season defined by injuries at this point. Unfortunately, the day was a nightmare, not because of the final score, but the fifth inning.

The fifth started with the departure of Cease, who left with a mild hamstring strain, and a mere 20 minutes later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was smoked by a pitch in his elbow, let out a blood-curdling scream, and walked off the field immediately.

Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both just exited with injury within 20 minutes of each other



The ultimate nightmare inning pic.twitter.com/RqaqmRR3zk — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) May 24, 2026

Thankfully, the X-rays for Vladdy's elbow came back negative, and he was diagnosed with an elbow contusion. After watching that play, it seemed unlikely that Vlad would play the next day, and unfortunately, those assumptions were right as he was left out of the opener against the Marlins.

Sunday was a no-good, very bad day, but the Blue Jays have to find a way to keep their head above water while players try to get healthy. Some are very close, but the lineup is still lagging a slugger or two until they can return.

Series Opener Starting Lineup vs. the Marlins at Rogers Centre

Blue Jays left fielder Yohendrick Pinango (24) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

George Springer is finally starting to find some life in his bat as he seemingly doesn't appear to be feeling his fractured toe as much as he was. Springer, alongside Yohendrick Pinango, Daulton Varsho, and Ernie Clement, is providing much-needed, clutch hitting right now.

DH George Springer CF Nathan Lukes LF Yohendrick Pinango 3B Kazuma Okamoto RF Jesus Sanchez 2B Ernie Clement SS Andres Gimenez C Brandon Valenzuela 1B Lenyn Sosa

Even though Vlad is out, it sure is nice to see Nathan Lukes back in the lineup after a stint on the IL.

Going into the opener on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the Jays sit three games under .500, but this is a series that is winnable by a sweep from Toronto. If they can do that, then the Blue Jays are right where they need to be.

It all starts with Trey Yesavage on the mound, an arm the offense has to back up to lead to a W.