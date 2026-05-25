Blue Jays Leave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Out of Starting Lineup Against Marlins
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The series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Pittsburgh Pirates had all of the momentum in the world swinging in favor of the Jays as they were looking for a sweep as well as their fifth win in a row.
Dylan Cease was on the hill, the offense was starting to find some momentum, and Toronto was finally looking like the '25 Blue Jays despite a season defined by injuries at this point. Unfortunately, the day was a nightmare, not because of the final score, but the fifth inning.
The fifth started with the departure of Cease, who left with a mild hamstring strain, and a mere 20 minutes later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was smoked by a pitch in his elbow, let out a blood-curdling scream, and walked off the field immediately.
Thankfully, the X-rays for Vladdy's elbow came back negative, and he was diagnosed with an elbow contusion. After watching that play, it seemed unlikely that Vlad would play the next day, and unfortunately, those assumptions were right as he was left out of the opener against the Marlins.
Sunday was a no-good, very bad day, but the Blue Jays have to find a way to keep their head above water while players try to get healthy. Some are very close, but the lineup is still lagging a slugger or two until they can return.
Series Opener Starting Lineup vs. the Marlins at Rogers Centre
George Springer is finally starting to find some life in his bat as he seemingly doesn't appear to be feeling his fractured toe as much as he was. Springer, alongside Yohendrick Pinango, Daulton Varsho, and Ernie Clement, is providing much-needed, clutch hitting right now.
- DH George Springer
- CF Nathan Lukes
- LF Yohendrick Pinango
- 3B Kazuma Okamoto
- RF Jesus Sanchez
- 2B Ernie Clement
- SS Andres Gimenez
- C Brandon Valenzuela
- 1B Lenyn Sosa
Even though Vlad is out, it sure is nice to see Nathan Lukes back in the lineup after a stint on the IL.
Going into the opener on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the Jays sit three games under .500, but this is a series that is winnable by a sweep from Toronto. If they can do that, then the Blue Jays are right where they need to be.
It all starts with Trey Yesavage on the mound, an arm the offense has to back up to lead to a W.
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Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.