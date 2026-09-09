Why Blue Jays Are Promoting Top-10 Prospect to Triple-A Buffalo

A top Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect is now one step away from the major leagues.

Gage Stanifer, who is ranked No. 10 on the Blue Jays’ top prospects list per MLB Pipeline, has been promoted to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. The 22-year-old suddenly finds himself one step away from completing a long journey that started with him being selected in the 19th round (578th over-all) of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.

The promotion of Stanifer comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering that the 6-3 right-hander has struggled at times this season at Double-A New Hampshire. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA over 97 innings across 28 appearances. However, he has performed significantly better since transitioning into relief work at the start of August.

As a starter, Stanifer has sported a 3-7 record with a 5.11 ERA. Since converting to the bullpen, his numbers have improved to 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA. And he’s only getting better, having allowed just one earned run and three hits over his past eight innings of work (five appearances). Given his improved play in relief, it’s expected that he will continue to fill a bullpen role with the Bisons – at least for the time being.

Could Stanifer’s Promotion Signify an Imminent MLB Call-Up?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Gage Stanifer. Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of Stanifer’s Triple-A promotion raises some questions about what the organization’s immediate plans are for the Indianapolis, Ind., native. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that the promotion could lead to a big league opportunity in Toronto.

After all, the Blue Jays’ approach with Stanifer appears to be following the same blueprint that they established last season with Trey Yesavage. Yesavage was promoted to Buffalo in mid-August before getting called up to the Majors one month later. Given the frequent rotation of Triple-A call-ups that have earned spells in Toronto’s bullpen, it certainly doesn’t seem to be out of the realm of possibility that Stanifer could wind up there before season’s end.

The comparison between Yesavage and Stanifer is obviously imperfect. Yesavage was a starter from the get-go, save for a late inning relief appearance in Game 7 of the World Series. Stanifer, meanwhile, is clearly trending towards bullpen duty. Furthermore, Yesavage was promoted to Triple-A a month earlier than Stanifer, thus giving him more time to take the next step.

What both pitchers do possess, however, is an elite ability to strike hitters out. Yesavage had collected a whopping 160 strikeouts over 98 innings across four minor league stops before joining the Blue Jays last season. Stanifer isn't far behind that pace, having whiffed 133 batters over 97 innings this season (good for second in the Eastern League).

That strikeout prowess comes with command-related challenges for Stanifer, who currently has a walk rate of 5.9 per nine innings. Of course, Toronto would presumably be happy to accept some early control issues if it also means gaining access to a formidable pitching arsenal that includes a four-seam fastball in the mid-nineties, a deadly slider and a change-up.

First thing's first for Stanifer, though, and that's a stint with the Bisons. But if he can continue to miss bats, then his tenure in Buffalo may not be lengthy.