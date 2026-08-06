Why Toronto Blue Jays Should Promote Brett Bateman Soon

Thanks to their recent trades, the Toronto Blue Jays have the chance to evaluate a speedy, contact-first center fielder.

Toronto acquired Brett Bateman and Ty Southisene from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Kevin Gausman before sending Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros for Spencer Arrighetti. One deal added an outfielder nearing the Major Leagues, while the other created a potential opening for him.

Under normal circumstances, the 24-year-old would not be someone who warrants an instant call-up. MLB Pipeline ranks him No. 20 in Toronto’s system, and he entered the organization with only three home runs this season and six across his entire professional career.

He might be able to make up for that lack of power with other transferable skills.

Bateman entered Wednesday batting .309 with a .430 on-base percentage and 20 stolen bases in Triple-A. MLB Pipeline gives his speed a 70 grade, while his range allows him to handle center field. His strong walk, chase, and whiff rates (85th percentile entering Sunday) also suggest a disciplined offensive approach that could help compensate for his power.

Toronto Has Two Months For Evaluation

Daulton Varsho singles against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Bateman is eventually promoted, he would not be a one-for-one replacement for Varsho.

Varsho combined elite defense (peaks at 17 Outs Above Average in 2022) with legitimate power. Bateman has a much different power profile, as his 52.5% ground-ball rate and 105.7 mph maximum exit velocity suggest his low home run totals are about more than a mechanical issue.

For context, Chandler Simpson has yet to hit a Major League home run, yet his 106.8 mph maximum exit velocity this season still exceeds Bateman’s, per Statcast. That comparison does not eliminate Bateman’s offensive value, but it reinforces why his other traits will have to work overtime to compensate for his power deficiency.

That uncertainty about what he can become is why Toronto should promote him now.

Myles Straw received the first opportunities in center field after the deadline. He remains a capable defender, but the Blue Jays already understand what he provides as a 13-year veteran. Giving those at-bats to Bateman would allow the organization to gather information it does not yet have.

The decision could also influence Toronto’s offseason roster planning. Bateman can be selected in December’s Rule 5 Draft unless the Blue Jays add him to their 40-man roster. A promotion would require Toronto to make that commitment immediately, so the decision is not one that should be made hastily.

However, if the Blue Jays already expect to protect him, the final two months offer an opportunity to determine whether his skill set can hold up in the Majors.

Toronto’s deadline created both the opening and the reason to test him. The final two months should be used to determine whether Bateman can turn that opportunity into a permanent place in the organization’s plans.